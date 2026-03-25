OUR STORY · 1966–2026

The IC Story – How we helped shape journalism in Africa Part 1

As part of our celebration of New African Magazine’s 60th anniversary (which makes us the longest-established pan-African publication in the world), we are taking a fond retrospective of the publication’s history as well as its impact on the continent’s intellectual content. This essay was commissioned as part of an anthology of African journalism in the book Beyond The Ballot by Gina Din.

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