New African at 60: Afif Ben Yedder, Founder of IC Publications, looks back on the journey
NA 60th Anniversary
Six decades of African perspectives. Celebrate the people, stories and ideas that have shaped New African since 1966, and the next chapter of Africa’s story.
The IC Story – How we helped shape journalism in Africa Part 1
As part of our celebration of New African Magazine’s 60th anniversary (which makes us the longest-established pan-African publication in the world), we are taking a fond retrospective of the publication’s history as well as its impact on the continent’s intellectual content. This essay was commissioned as part of an anthology of African journalism in the book Beyond The Ballot by Gina Din.Read story →
Interviews
The Stories Behind the Story
Anver Versi, Editor-in-Chief of New African, on five decades of stories, change and journalism
Baffour Ankomah: A Lifetime of Journalism and Pan-African Advocacy
New African at 60: Afif Ben Yedder, Founder of IC Publications, looks back on the journey
Written articles
Stories from Six Decades
The IC Story – How we helped shape journalism in Africa Part 1
60 Years in Moments
The anniversary reels
New African’s Best Stories Over the Decades
From the archive
From independence to the African Union: six cover stories from the archive that marked the turning points of Africa’s modern history.
1970sMarch 1977
Ghana’s 20 Years
Twenty years after Ghana led Africa to independence, the magazine, then New African Development , looked back with Kwame Nkrumah, the country’s first President, on the cover.Read more →
1980sApril 1980
Zimbabwe birth pangs
As Zimbabwe won its independence, the April 1980 cover followed the first days of Africa’s newest nation.Read more →
1980sJune 1981
The United States of Africa?
The pan-African question, put to the Organisation of African Unity: could the continent become a United States of Africa?Read more →
1990sMarch 1990
What next Mandela?
Weeks after Nelson Mandela walked free from 27 years in prison, the March 1990 cover asked what would come next.Read more →
1990sJune 1994
South Africa: After the party
South Africa’s first democratic elections made Nelson Mandela President. The June 1994 cover asked what came after the celebrations.Read more →
2000sJune 2002
African Union in danger of being stillborn
As the African Union prepared to replace the OAU, the June 2002 cover wished it a happy birthday, with a warning attached.Read more →