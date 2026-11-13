New African Cookie Policy

This Cookie Policy explains how IC Publications Limited, the publisher of New African (“we” or “us”), uses cookies and similar technologies on newafricanmagazine.com, including its registration, account and subscription pages (the “Website”). It should be read together with our Privacy Policy, which explains how we use personal data more generally.

Last updated: 13/11/2026

What are cookies?

Cookies are small text files placed on your computer or device when you visit a website. They allow the website to recognise your device, keep you logged in, remember your preferences and help us understand how the Website is used.

We also use similar technologies, such as pixels, tags and local storage. In this Cookie Policy, “Cookies” includes these technologies.

How we use Cookies

This Website may place and access certain Cookies on your computer or device. IC Publications Limited uses Cookies to improve your experience of using the Website and to improve our range of products and services. IC Publications Limited has carefully chosen these Cookies and has taken steps to ensure that your privacy is protected and respected at all times.

All Cookies used by this Website are used in accordance with UK and EU law on cookies, including the Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) Regulations 2003, as amended.

When you first visit the Website, a cookie banner will ask for your consent to set any Cookies that are not strictly necessary. You can accept or reject these Cookies, or choose by category, and you can change your choice at any time using the “Cookie settings” link at the bottom of every page. Strictly necessary Cookies do not need your consent. If you reject some Cookies, certain features of the Website may not function fully or as intended.

This Website may place the following Cookies:

Type of Cookie Purpose Strictly necessary cookies These are cookies that are required for the operation of our website. They include, for example, cookies that keep you logged in to your Account, give you access to subscriber content, process your Subscription payment, apply our paywall and registration wall (including counting the free articles you have read) and remember your cookie choices. Functionality cookies These are used to recognise you when you return to our website. This enables us to personalise our content for you, greet you by name and remember your preferences (for example, your choice of language or region). Analytics and performance cookies These count visitors, show us which pages and articles are read most and how people move around our website, so we can improve it. We only set these with your consent. Marketing and advertising cookies These record your visits to our website and the pages you view, so that we and our advertising partners can show you relevant advertising and subscription offers, on our website and elsewhere, and measure how well they work. We only set these with your consent.

Cookies set by third parties

Some Cookies are set by third parties that provide services to us, such as our subscription and paywall provider, analytics providers and, where you consent, advertising partners. These third parties may use the information they collect in line with their own privacy policies. The “Cookie settings” panel on the Website shows who sets each Cookie.

How long Cookies last

Session Cookies are deleted when you close your browser. Persistent Cookies stay on your device for a set period, from a few minutes up to [13 months], or until you delete them. The duration of each Cookie is shown in the “Cookie settings” panel.

Pixels in our emails

Our newsletters and marketing emails may contain small tracking pixels and tracked links that tell us whether you opened an email and which links you clicked. Where we have your consent, we use this to measure how our emails perform and to tailor content to your interests. You can block email pixels by turning off images in your email client.

Managing your Cookie choices

You can find a full list of the Cookies we use, who sets them and how long they last in the “Cookie settings” panel on the Website.

You can choose to enable or disable Cookies in your internet browser. By default, most internet browsers accept Cookies but this can be changed. For further details, please consult the help menu in your internet browser.

You can choose to delete Cookies at any time; however you may lose any information that enables you to access the Website more quickly and efficiently including, but not limited to, personalisation settings.

It is recommended that you ensure that your internet browser is up-to-date and that you consult the help and guidance provided by the developer of your internet browser if you are unsure about adjusting your privacy settings.

For more information generally on cookies, including how to disable them, please refer to aboutcookies.org. You will also find details on how to delete cookies from your computer.

Changes to this Cookie Policy

We may update this Cookie Policy from time to time, for example when we start using a new Cookie. Any changes will be posted on this page with an updated “Last updated” date. If we make significant changes, we will ask for your consent again where required.

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