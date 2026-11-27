New African brings together influential voices, decision-makers, businesses and thought leaders from across Africa and the diaspora. We create platforms for meaningful conversations, knowledge-sharing and engagement around the issues shaping Africa's future.

We work with businesses, governments, public-sector institutions, NGOs, international organisations, foundations and other partners that share our commitment to telling Africa's story on its own terms and advancing a more connected, prosperous and influential continent.

Whether through editorial collaborations, sponsored content, events, multimedia projects, strategic partnerships or media partnerships, we offer opportunities to engage our audience and contribute to conversations that matter.