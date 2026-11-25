One of the great benefits of celebrating milestones such as this one is the opportunity to make a journey backwards in time to your starting point and assess how far you have come.

As I skipped through old copies of New African, the past came vividly back to me, and I found that I could remember the circumstances around most of the stories we published, the emotions involved and of course, all the people that I either worked with or got to know through the magazine.

In Kenya, I had worked with the Nation newspaper group, which had been established by the Aga Khan at vast expense. He wanted nothing but the best and set up a vigorous training programme and also brought in seasoned journalists, editors, subs and other technical people mostly from the Telegraph Group in the UK. It was a fabulous time.

When I arrived in the UK in 1983, I hooked up with former colleagues from the Nation and gravitated to newspapers, doing stints at the Guardian, The Economist and other quality papers.

The pay was good, but I felt a sense of dissatisfaction. There was a huge gulf between the Africa I knew and its dismal portrayal in the papers. I thought this was both unfair and perpetuated a false negative image of the continent. I could not see any reason for that.

The ‘Africa experts’ whose word was law and who were very influential in both public perception as well as government policy on Africa were largely from either South Africa or Zimbabwe. I was getting nowhere.

This was when I discovered the pan-African press. My entry came via my previous function as editor of Drum East Africa while I was still in Nairobi.

The publisher, the eccentric South African millionaire Jim Bailey, traced me in London and, over a sumptuous meal at a posh restaurant, introduced me to Patrick Smith, then editor of Drum East Africa. (Bailey had moved the title from Kenya to the UK). When the hefty bill (which was almost half our salaries) arrived, Jim had no hesitation – “Deal with it, Patrick!” he commanded and got up and left.

That was Jim all over. In any case, Patrick and I became fast friends, and he was my mentor and guide in all things. He introduced me to Africa Journal, a news and analysis magazine of the highest quality produced, owned and run by Africans. It was owned by Nigerian Ralph Uwechwe, who had bought Africa magazine from Afif Ben Yedder (see preceding story).

I immediately felt I was indeed home and wanted to do nothing else but to work in the emerging pan-African media. Because of my technical know-how, thanks to the outstanding in-house training I had received at the Nation newspapers, Ralph employed me as Production Editor / Senior writer.

But I was still feeling my way in my new life in London. I had just arrived in 1983 and felt hopelessly out of place in this crowded, fast-paced and anonymous metropolis.

Never before had I encountered so many strangers so often as I did on a daily basis in London. In Kenya, I felt I knew everybody; in London I hardly ever saw the same face twice.

At work also, I had to make rapid adjustments. Having been brought up in the very fast-paced routine of a national daily newspaper, I had to make a quick transition to working on a pan-African monthly at Africa Journal.

In Kenya, I had worked as part of a large team; at Africa Journal, the team was very much smaller, and it was structured very differently.

The second transition was to change my focus from events in Kenya to encompass the whole of Africa. When I had left the country of my birth, most of the rest of Africa was practically terra incognita to me. The only West African I had met was a Ghanaian who was working in the tourism industry.

The outer limits of my world did not extend beyond Uganda and Tanzania – apart from an unforgettable couple of months in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo) to cover the ‘event of the century’, the Ali-Frazier Rumble in the Jungle.

But much as I enjoyed working at Africa Journal, there were constant tensions which I will not go into here but which impacted the workflow. I began looking for an alternative pan-African medium.

Again, I think it was Patrick who put me in touch with Afif, but I’m not sure. He was looking for a production editor ‘to sort out the mess ’, as he said during our first meeting.

It was a perfect fit. IC Publications, situated over three floors at Great Queen Street, Holborn, was growing apace. I believe the company employed some 120 people. The Middle East magazine was the flagship publication, and its staff was treated like royalty.

I was immediately drawn to Afif and his ambition, his dedication and his attention to detail. He was never too busy to step in and solve a problem, and he never accepted shoddy work. “We must be the best of the best” was his constant mantra.

He was also a very shrewd judge of character (at least most of the time) and knew people’s strengths and weaknesses. But behind the military discipline, I discovered he had a kind heart, and he would sometimes pull me aside after I had cracked the whip to meet a deadline and tell me, “Go softly, go softly. As long as the person is doing the best they can, you can overlook or cover up mistakes.”

‘Kikuyu boy’ makes good

Although I had made rapid strides professionally, I was still green behind the ears as far as living in London was concerned. I was staying as a paying guest with various families but longed to set up my own place – but did not know where to start.

This is where my new colleagues at IC came to my rescue and set me up, literally, for life.

New African staffers Alem Mazgebe, Nana Humasi, Mark August and, a little later, Julie Kitchener and Bob Hitchcock took me in hand. I provided them with a great deal of amusement with “my Kikuyu boy*” (as Alem mischievously put it) naivety while they showed me how to survive not only in London but also at IC Publications.

*To clarify, I don’t belong to Kenya’s largest ethnic group, the Kikuyu, but Alem, who used to be Ethiopia’s Minister of Information before a coup forced him into exile in Britain, insisted on enrolling me among the only ethnic group from Kenya he knew about. So for him, I was always the ‘Kikuyu Boy’.

When Mark August left, Alan Rake, who had been in charge of the reference yearbooks which we also published, moved over to become editor.

The staff at IC became my ‘family’ as I was alone in the country. Having come from a large, sprawling family back in Kenya, I was hopeless at looking after myself. Alem patiently taught me how to shop, work out the transport system, cope with the rain and cold, and most importantly, how to cook – saving me a small fortune in having to eat out virtually every day.

Once I had found my feet, however, I loved every minute of my new life. All of Africa was in London, and I was soon making friends with people from every corner of the continent.

This was also the great party era. There was a reception or a launch or an opening practically every day, and we were always invited. Here we rubbed shoulders with the great and good and sometimes the bad of Africa and everybody else involved with the continent.

Nigerians ruled the roost. Government and individual coffers were overflowing with petrodollars. They and other countries bought supplements in our magazines to demonstrate their self-confidence to the world, and I recall that we were running supplements on Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Kenya and so on in every other issue.

I often travelled to various countries to write up the supplements and hooked up with our advertising people and correspondents. These included Jato Thompson, Theo Omorodian, Pini Jason, Seto Gagakuma, Tom Nevin, Ivor Davis and many others.

My relationship with Nigerians deepened when I was asked to take over as the editor of Drum West Africa as a second job. This legendary magazine had suffered an alarming drop in circulation when I was approached by its Nigerian publishers to step in.

I went looking for advice and found it. Patrick Smith, now editor of Africa Confidential and Africa Report but then editor of Drum East Africa, once again showed me the ropes. He was unstinting in his support and went out of his way to iron out production problems such as finding me typesetters and contributors.

Drum (and its sister publication Trust) picked up and in less than a year, circulation had hit the 200,000 mark. It sold at N1 per copy when the exchange rate was 1:1 with the pound sterling. Plus we had steady advertising revenue coming in. The publishers enjoyed a huge bonanza.

I made several trips to Lagos where the publishers treated me with a degree of warmth and generosity that only Nigerians are capable of. I also met a fascinating gallery of characters and discovered astonishing stories. All my trips to various African countries had a magical quality to them which I tried to express in the various publications I worked in.

Primitive technology

When I look back at my time at New African, I am astonished at how much we managed to achieve with what we would now describe as primitive technology. In those days, computers weighed several tons and were used only by governments and very large enterprises.

The idea of personal, desktop computers belonged to the realm of science fiction, and the concept of the internet was as far-fetched as the idea of cars that can fly might be today.

We banged away on typewriters and jealously guarded our bottles of Tippex with which to correct mistakes. Communication with correspondents was entirely by mail. This meant that an exchange of letters could take up to a month or more.

If you just had to telephone anyone in Africa, you had to get clearance from your editor and fill out a multitude of forms provided by Carole Jones, the office manager, who faithfully recorded, to the second, how long the conversation had been.

Copy arrived on all manner of paper. Some of it was typewritten, some handwritten. We subbed by hand and by the time we had finished, the copy was often a mass of red scribbles. How the typesetters, RSB, ever managed to set type so cleanly remains a mystery to me.

Bob Hitchcock, a handsome man with a shock of white hair and a white beard, had been an adventurer, an executioner, an author, a musician, a journalist and was now chief sub-editor and my immediate boss.

Bob was a stickler for the old school of subbing. For example, we would calculate how many characters would go into a headline over one deck or two decks and then write the headlines to not only fit the story and its mood but also the word count. I enjoyed this part enormously. We would pass headlines back and forth until we were both satisfied that it could not be improved on.

One of the most challenging tasks was writing headlines for a monthly column by Esther Ogunmodede. This modest Nigerian lady was one of the wittiest writers I had ever come across. She commented on current issues with a wonderful sense of irony.

I recall one piece in which she showed how people who had lived their lives virtually unnoticed suddenly became very prominent when they died. Families then had to take out expensive announcements in newspapers and pay through the nose for the funeral ceremonies. Her piece was brilliant and made us laugh out loud. But we need an equally witty headline. We were quite proud of the headline we finally came up with – The cost of dying is killing!

Throughout the 1980s and early in the 1990s, New African was very different from the superb magazine you are now reading. We were primarily a news analysis vehicle. Unlike today, it was virtually impossible for you, in Africa, to get news about events in other parts of the continent.

What news there was was filtered through Western news agencies that had a completely different agenda from us. Therefore, New African and the other pan-African publications like Africa and Africa Now, were the only proper sources of news and in-depth analysis. It was true that our coverage was sometimes almost two months after the event, but at least the major events were covered and covered well.

When Alan Rake took over as editor, the burning issues of the day included Apartheid South Africa and the spate of coups that were marring the continent. Alan, like me, had worked in the Drum stable, and he injected a certain Drum-like verve to the publication. Out went ponderous think pieces and in came snappy stories and outspoken columns.

Into the family at this time also came Baffour Ankomah. He had sent me some sports stories from Ghana and from his first submission, I knew we had a gem of a writer. Baffour’s Beefs are now legendary and under him, New African has gone from strength to strength.

One of the great strengths of the magazine is that it covers all aspects of African life, including social trends, the arts and culture, sports, literature and music.

In the early 1990s, one of my long-cherished dreams came true – I was asked to launch a quarterly lifestyle supplement. We called it New African Life and, unheard of in those days, it was in full colour. This meant we could finally show all of Africa’s natural and cultural splendour through pictures.

Again, good fortune came to my aid. I met one of the world’s greatest photographers, Carol Beckwith, who had produced a series of outstanding coffee-table books on Africa. She let us use her photographs for a minuscule fee. This led to international recognition, and we never looked back until, for a variety of reasons, the supplement folded some four or five years later.

Finally, I, and all the staff of IC will agree, have been fortunate to have had Afif Ben Yedder as publisher. He is an eternal optimist as far as Africa is concerned, and even when things look their darkest, you can rely on Afif to find a ray of hope.

He works harder than most of us but always turns the spotlight to our achievements. We could not have wished for a better publisher to work for. Young Omar, his son, represents the future of IC Publications, and from what we have seen of him so far, the company is in good hands.