The Mag
Every issue of New African magazine: cover stories, essays, interviews and reports from Africa's leading pan-African title.
Latest Issue · September 2026UN General Assembly 2026
Co-edited with the UN Economic Commission for Africa, this special UNGA edition examines a world in flux and Africa’s growing influence within it. From reforming global institutions to strengthening health systems and accelerating industrialisation, we explore the priorities shaping the continent’s future.Read the Issue
Most Influential Africans
UNGA Special Report
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