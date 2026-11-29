Expand reporting across Africa
Bring more stories from different countries and communities to international attention, including perspectives that are often overlooked by mainstream global media.
Africa deserves to be understood on its own terms. Its ideas, achievements, challenges, ambitions and immense potential deserve to be heard, explored and represented in all their complexity.
For decades, New African has brought African perspectives to international audiences, documenting the people, events and ideas shaping the continent. Today, we are building on that legacy, expanding our journalism and reaching new generations of readers across Africa and around the world.
We believe that the future of Africa's storytelling should be shaped by African voices, informed by African experiences and shared with the world.
Our journalism is free for everyone to read. Your support helps us keep it that way.
Whether you are a regular reader or have just discovered New African, you can help us continue this work.Support New African
Make a one-time or monthly contribution.
The way Africa is represented internationally matters. Narratives influence perceptions, investment decisions, partnerships and, ultimately, how the continent is understood and valued.
Too often, Africa is viewed through external perspectives that overlook its diversity, agency, achievements and ambitions. We believe the continent needs strong, independent media capable of presenting its own perspectives and engaging confidently in global conversations.
This is why New African matters.
Our journalism looks beyond headlines and stereotypes to explore the people, ideas, businesses, cultures and innovations shaping Africa's present and future. We bring together established voices and emerging thinkers, challenge conventional narratives and give our readers a deeper understanding of a continent in transformation.
By supporting New African, you are helping strengthen African journalism and ensuring that more stories, perspectives and ideas from across the continent reach a global audience.Support New African
Your support helps us invest in the journalism, people and platforms needed to tell Africa's stories with greater depth, reach and impact.
It helps us:
Bring more stories from different countries and communities to international attention, including perspectives that are often overlooked by mainstream global media.
Give established and emerging African journalists, experts, entrepreneurs, thinkers and creatives a platform to share their knowledge and perspectives.
Support original reporting, in-depth analysis, interviews, investigations and coverage of the political, economic, social and cultural developments shaping the continent.
Create more video, podcasts, visual journalism, interactive experiences and digital formats that connect with audiences, particularly younger generations.
Strengthen our digital platform and distribution so that African perspectives travel further and contribute to international debates.
Every contribution helps sustain this work and supports our ambition to build a stronger platform for African journalism.Support New African
We believe access to quality journalism should not depend on someone's ability to pay.
That is why New African is committed to keeping its digital content free to read, without a subscription requirement or paywall.
But independent journalism requires resources. Reporting, producing content, maintaining our digital platform and reaching audiences across the world all involve costs.
By making a voluntary contribution, you help us sustain this work and keep our journalism accessible to everyone.
You are not paying to unlock an article or purchase a subscription. You are choosing to support the journalism you believe matters.
Whether you contribute once or decide to support us regularly, every contribution is appreciated.Make a contribution
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New African has a long history of documenting the continent's evolution and connecting African perspectives with the wider world.
Today, as Africa's influence in global affairs continues to grow, the need for strong, confident and internationally connected African media has never been greater.
We want to build a platform that reflects the richness and diversity of the continent, celebrates its achievements, examines its challenges and contributes to the conversations shaping its future.
This is an ambition we cannot fulfil alone.
Join a growing community of readers and supporters who believe Africa's stories deserve to be told with authenticity, independence and ambition.
Help us bring more of Africa's perspectives to the world.Support New African today
Thank you for being part of our journey.
Yes. All our digital journalism remains freely accessible. We do not require readers to subscribe or pay to access our content.
Independent journalism costs money to produce. Reader contributions help us fund reporting, develop new formats and keep our journalism free for everyone.
No. New African is an independent publication, not a registered charity, so contributions are not charitable donations and are not eligible for tax relief.
No. Contributions are entirely voluntary. Everyone can read our journalism whether or not they choose to support us.
Yes. Choose Monthly in the form above to make a regular contribution. You can cancel at any time by emailing [email protected].