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Africa deserves to be understood on its own terms. Its ideas, achievements, challenges, ambitions and immense potential deserve to be heard, explored and represented in all their complexity.

For decades, New African has brought African perspectives to international audiences, documenting the people, events and ideas shaping the continent. Today, we are building on that legacy, expanding our journalism and reaching new generations of readers across Africa and around the world.

We believe that the future of Africa's storytelling should be shaped by African voices, informed by African experiences and shared with the world.

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