As tournaments go, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations took a while to settle on a winner. On 24th November 2026, a full 310 days after the final whistle was blown in Rabat, Morocco, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Swiss-based adjudicator, found that Senegal were indeed the winners of the continent’s most prestigious football competition.

For many, the 2025 AFCON was one of the best organised, until its final day, when a disagreement over a penalty marred the entire tournament. In the dying minutes of the game, referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review. Senegal’s players protested and, following instructions from coach Pape Thiaw, left the pitch.

Sadio Mané, the team’s iconic leader, then convinced his colleagues to return to the field. The penalty was taken – and missed– by Morocco’s Brahim Díaz before Senegal’s Pape Gueye scored the only goal of the final to give his nation its second continental trophy.

The scenes, broadcast globally, threw an unwelcome spotlight on a competition that has long been in the shadow of its peers on other continents. FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials, former players and football commentators warned that the conduct of the Senegalese players and the disorder in the stands had damaged the image of the competition.

Sadio Mané himself said his intervention was driven by what the global audience would make of those scenes. “The world was watching, so we [had] to give a good image for football. I would rather lose than this kind of thing happen to our football,” he was quoted as saying after the game.

Morocco’s response was to appeal to CAF, grounding its protest on Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations. Article 82 in particular states that “if, for any reason whatsoever, a team withdraws from the competition or does not report for a match, or refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered a loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition.”

CAF’s Disciplinary Board, however, disagreed and upheld the result of the game. Morocco appealed, and on 17th March CAF’s Appeal Board reversed the decision. It ruled that Senegal had infringed Article 82, set aside the Disciplinary Board’s decision and applied Article 84 to declare Morocco 3-0 winners.

Senegal’s Football Federation then appealed to CAS, arguing that the referee’s decision to resume the game was protected by the field-of-play doctrine, under which decisions made by match officials during a game are generally not subject to review unless there is evidence of any particularly egregious errors or arbitrariness. This was the argument that CAS ultimately accepted.

The panel concluded that the referee had the authority to decide whether the match should resume or be permanently stopped. Since both teams had returned to the field and the referee had restarted play, the decision fell within his authority under Article 23.10 of the AFCON regulations and Law 5 of the Laws of the Game. The panel also reasoned that Articles 82 and 84 were intended to deal with situations in which a team’s conduct resulted in the permanent abandonment of a match, rather than a temporary interruption followed by a restart.

Senegal has naturally welcomed the ruling and urged all, including Morocco, to leave this chapter behind. “The Court of Arbitration for Sport has delivered justice for sport,” Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall said. Mané, for his part, said the decision “fills us with joy” but also noted that “Senegal and Morocco are two brotherly peoples. May the passion of football continue to bring us closer,” he added.

CAS secretary-general Matthieu Reeb was equally emphatic about the significance of the decision, insisting that the legal process should now be respected. “The law has spoken. I think we simply have to accept the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” he said, adding that the referee had committed no error of law.

Morocco, on the other hand, has indicated that it will pursue further legal proceedings to challenge the ruling. The federation alleges, explosively, that German arbitrator Ulrich Haas, one of the three members of the CAS panel, had contact with FSF president Fall approximately 48 hours before the ruling. Senegal has denied this. CAS has also insisted that its challenge commission found insufficient evidence to delay the ruling, while Haas strongly denied direct contact with any of the parties involved.

While Morocco is entitled to its right of redress, the last thing CAF, in particular, along with lovers of African football, will want is this dragging out even further. The African federation surely has questions to answer about how its two bodies arrived at different decisions, the authority of on-field officials and their decisions, and perhaps the nature of its rules that allowed the uncertainty in the first place.

There are also questions about what the ruling means for the conduct of future competitions. CAS was careful to distinguish between the result and the disciplinary responsibility of Senegal’s players and coach. It did not endorse the walk-off, and the separate sanctions imposed by CAF will remain in place.

CAF will hopefully learn from these events. For now, it has accepted the CAS ruling and committed to effecting its orders. But it will have to do more to regain the trust that has been badly dented by this uncertainty. Ahead of future tournaments, starting with AFCON 2027 in East Africa, it would be well served by broad consultation on amendments to its rules to ensure clarity and even-handedness.

The AFCON is the continent’s premier national-team competition, and confidence in its governance depends on participants believing that its rules will be applied consistently and that officials are acting in the interest of the game and in fairness to all. CAF will have to quickly address these and other questions and ensure that winners of its competitions are really and finally chosen on the pitch and not in a cold room in Switzerland almost a year later.