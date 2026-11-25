Behind the scenes at IC Publications, there has been, over the years, a veritable army of mainly women supporting the men in their endeavours. Without them, there would be no magazine. We salute them all as we celebrate New African’s 40th anniversary.

The men of IC Publications are having their moment of glory in this celebration of the 40th anniversary of New African. On the stormy seas of African censorship, economic development, currency devaluation and political upheavals, their efforts mark a milestone in the world of publishing.

However, behind the scenes, there has been, over the years, a veritable army – of mainly women – supporting them in their endeavours, and it is only fair and proper to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of “the invisible team” of women who carry out the less glamorous but nonetheless essential duties in publishing.

Carole Jones, the now-retired office manager, ran a tight ship at IC for far more than a quarter of a century; from booking flights to far-flung places to making sure the coffee pot never ran dry. Carole made the process of keeping us all on track look effortless.

Born and raised in the East End of London, Carole was a mine of information both historic and contemporary. Without her encyclopaedic knowledge of London – and not least its bus routes – everyone at IC is the poorer, although of course, we wish her a long and happy retirement.

And then, there was Olive Rawlings, IC’s accountant and company secretary. With her infallible optimism and cautious management of what she called “Afif’s money”, or more precisely the lack of it, Olive kept the creditors happy although frequently waiting for their money.

On more than one occasion, she volunteered to travel to Africa to collect long outstanding debts. Olive always came back with the cash, even if it was in dirty bank notes stuffed in a carrier bag.

Her toughness in business did not however, extend to members of IC’s staff, many of whom remain grateful for the odd £20 or £ 50 note, which Olive supplied from her own purse to see them over the weekend. Olive, too, recently retired and, like her friend and colleague Carole Jones, remains much missed.

Well known to our contributors, if not our readers, is our editorial assistant Carole Lambert (affectionately called “The African Queen” by our contributors), who walks the demanding and tight line between keeping the editors and the contributors happy.

Carole listens to our woes, both personal and professional, without complaint and is always ready with advice on a vast range of subjects from cars to cat care. With her ready wit and sense of humour, she has kept spirits high and blood pressure low for the last 18 years, proving herself, in all circumstances, an experienced and much appreciated envoy of IC.

Last but not least on the list of IC’s inimitable women is the late Jean Tomlinson, associate publisher and director of the company between 1971 and her untimely death in January 1999.

Jean, the consummate professional, planned and organised production of all IC magazines, tasks she carried out with absolute efficiency and the least possible fuss. The commercial success of the IC titles was due, in great part, to her efforts.

Jean Tomlinson, Carole Lambert, Carole Jones and Olive Rawlings hold a special place in the hearts of IC staff, but over the years there have been many others whose contributions were also enormous and remain unsung. We salute them all!