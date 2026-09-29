New African, the first panafrican English-language magazine, launched in 1966 by IC Publications, has witnessed and documented the major political, economic, social and cultural transformations of the African continent over the past six decades. It has followed the defining events that have shaped today’s realities across the continent. More than a media outlet, it represents a legacy, standing as a witness to Africa’s postcolonial and evolving modern history.

As a generalist publication, it spans a wide range of topics, from current affairs, politics, and business to arts, culture, ideas, science, and innovation. Hence, it holds a unique position in conveying Africa’s perspectives to the world, offering narratives rooted in the continent’s own voices and experiences.

Since its birth, New African prides itself in exploring all corners of the continent, embracing its diversity and representing the full spectrum of ideas and voices that define African realities. It is giving a voice to all Africans, from established leaders to emerging voices and it welcomes partners engaged with Africa and aligned with its vision for the future.