About Us
New African, the first panafrican English-language magazine, launched in 1966 by IC Publications, has witnessed and documented the major political, economic, social and cultural transformations of the African continent over the past six decades. It has followed the defining events that have shaped today’s realities across the continent. More than a media outlet, it represents a legacy, standing as a witness to Africa’s postcolonial and evolving modern history.
As a generalist publication, it spans a wide range of topics, from current affairs, politics, and business to arts, culture, ideas, science, and innovation. Hence, it holds a unique position in conveying Africa’s perspectives to the world, offering narratives rooted in the continent’s own voices and experiences.
Since its birth, New African prides itself in exploring all corners of the continent, embracing its diversity and representing the full spectrum of ideas and voices that define African realities. It is giving a voice to all Africans, from established leaders to emerging voices and it welcomes partners engaged with Africa and aligned with its vision for the future.
Our Mission
In a time of profound geopolitical shifts and economic transitions, marked by the rise of competing global powers and a strengthening Global South, it is more important than ever to assert Africa’s voice on the world stage. Too often, narratives about Africa are shaped externally by foreign media, framing the continent’s image according to their own perspectives and interests, a pattern that has underserved African nations, economies and people for decades.
Africa pays a heavy price for these misperceptions. Empowering African media with the capacity for global reach is therefore essential to ensuring authentic and representative storytelling that will act as soft power and help correct distorted risk perceptions that impact African economies.
New African is a legacy publication, reimagined for the digital age. It has been transformed to reflect the growing role of digital technologies, AI, and creative storytelling in media. Today, New African offers a rich mix of formats, from in-depth analysis and profiles to innovative multimedia and interactive experiences.
With an editorial team spread across the continent, it reflects the diversity of perspectives, debates, challenges, and solutions that define Africa today.
New African serves as a bridge, enabling Africans to share their perspectives and models with the world, offering fresh insights and articulating confident visions for the future.
Support our journalism. Contribute to New African and help expand the reach of African voices on the global stage.
Our DNA
Panafrican
supports the vision of a strong, united, and integrated continent, capable of asserting its sovereignty and agency on the global stage.
Global
with its global reach and readership, which it will continue to expand to influence and reshape international perceptions of Africa.
Multicultural
aims to cover all countries across the continent, regardless of language. It also seeks to represent the diverse cultures within African nations, both traditional and contemporary.
Positive
committed to honest and realistic reporting on Africa, while promoting constructive and forward-looking analysis over the widespread narratives of Afro-alarmism that have long harmed the continent's image and prospects.
Innovative & forward-thinking
champions new ideas and approaches, fostering solutions tailored to the continent's unique contexts and challenges, and highlighting locally driven innovation.
Digital-first & Mobile-first
in line with evolving media consumption and readers' preferences, prioritizes digital- native content formats and experiences.