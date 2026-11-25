It has been my privilege and pleasure to have spent the bulk of my journalistic life in the UK – from the 1980s onwards – at IC Publications. The family-owned company, founded by Tunisian Afif Ben Yedder in 1963 and now managed by his son Omar, is based in London.

For almost six decades, its publications, the legendary New African, African Business and African Banker magazines, have reflected the reality of Africa, warts and all, in their news coverage and articulated African aspirations and achievements in their features, columns, essays and opinion pieces. IC Publications has been described as ‘the thunderous voice of Africa heard all over the world’.

While such compliments are very satisfying and elevating to the small army of people who have been involved with the company over the decades, they should be put into context. The magazines made their appearance at a time when Africa’s voice was barely a whisper in the international fora.

But I am aware that since we first started publishing in the 1960s, the world – and the technology involved in our profession – has changed beyond all recognition.

Given the glut of information on all perceivable subjects available from a staggering range of sources at the click of the mouse button or tap of the finger, it will be difficult for anybody under the age of 40 or so to conceive of a time when information was scarce, generally expensive to acquire and could be tightly controlled.

But that was the case in the 1950s and 1960s when the flow of international – and often national information – was controlled by a few agencies and outlets. These gatekeepers, who collected information that suited their purposes, also released it very selectively – completely ignoring some events and often heavily editing other facts to fit in with their worldview. They decided what was important or not, who was to be respected or venerated and who was to be condemned and despised.

The era I am referring to was from the 1950s onwards, when one by one, African nations achieved their independence and were thrust into a hostile, ruthless world with little or no preparation by the departing colonial powers – France, Britain, Portugal, Belgium and Spain.

For the benefit of our younger readers who may not be aware of Africa’s immediate post-colonial history, we can roll back the years to the situation prevailing in that era.

Independence for Africa took many forms depending on the colonial entity or specific countries. Some countries like Mozambique, Angola, Algeria, Guinea-Bissau, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Kenya (the Mau Mau uprising) had to take up arms and engage in violent confrontations with the colonial powers before they could wrest their independence.

The transition for other countries, such as Tanzania and Zambia, was smoother. The large number of French colonies was incorporated into the French Union, which was dissolved in 1958, and African countries could decide whether to remain within the French ambit or make their own way. Most chose to go fully independent, although they retained many links with the former power.

In all cases, however, the majority who had been shut out of all progressive processes and only provided with sufficient education to serve in the colonial system were very poorly equipped to cope in a world that had made many technological and social advances. It was like taking a youth who had only received rudimentary primary education and thrusting them into a university to compete with others who had had the full benefit of many long years of development.

Julius Nyerere, Tanzania’s first President, for example, said that at independence, the country had only one indigenous engineer “and our farmers are still using wooden ploughs”.

Dreams shattered

Africans had rejoiced at independence, believing that political freedom would bring economic freedom and that they would be able to gradually improve their living standards and perhaps reach the levels of citizens in the West.

Many former colonial powers in fact promised to work with and aid the ‘developing’ countries to come to terms with the modern world and to help them to gain access to electricity, piped water, town planning, modern housing, healthcare, social insurance and quality education. In short, the aim was to raise the standard of living of the majority in Africa to approximate what had been done in Europe and North America.

It would be a win-win situation. Africa would develop and, in return, provide the expanding industries of the North with vast markets for their products as well as the essential natural resources and commodities that the continent was overflowing with. This ushered in the whole concept of ‘aid’, whereby the North would contribute capital and know-how to Africa (to be repaid from export earnings) and Africa would provide markets and resources.

This seemed a perfect solution, and I believe that many in the North were sincere in their wish to see Africa and the other ‘third-world regions’, as they were referred to, develop along the lines of their own prosperity.

But in hindsight, it became clear that self-interest and what was considered pragmatism took over the decision-making process in the North.

For the colonial powers, the loss of their overseas empires, on which they had depended to a very large extent for their prosperity, status and power, was a severe blow and the trauma was manifest in several ways – for example, the Portuguese destroyed machinery and other equipment, dismantled infrastructure and blocked up water sources as a cynical parting gesture.

Others used more sophisticated means. It was only in hindsight and following research that it became clear that while the former colonial powers had divested themselves of the colonies, they had no intention of relinquishing control of Africa and its resources.

This unseen controlling influence took many forms. The continent was awash with expatriate ‘advisors and experts’ who had gained all their information about the continent from foreign institutions which themselves depended on the often heavily prejudiced views of former colonials. As we found out later, and continue to find out even today, although some meant well, there was a shocking lack of real knowledge about the people of Africa or their means of living and customs.

More insidiously, the world was also in the grip of the Cold War between Western nations led by the United States and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). Each battled to establish their ‘spheres of influence’ over the developing world (Africa, Asia and Latin America).

This led to sometimes clandestine, sometimes overt, interference in the governing of the newly independent African countries. Leaders who toed the line were rewarded and allowed to remain in power; those who had different ideological views or wanted to remain neutral were overthrown, jailed or simply killed off.

Real democracy disappeared. Parties and even individuals, supported by foreign interests, were determined to rule forever. Those who raised their voices in protest were quickly silenced. Jails filled up with people who were never charged and often never seen again.

Those seen as intellectuals were considered enemies. Corruption flourished. The power struggle led to an unending series of civil wars, coups, counter-coups, dictatorships, and tyrannies. The cumulative result was a period of chaos in many parts of Africa.

Even where countries had avoided the descent into chaos and violence, hastily concocted development plans deepened poverty, and revenues from resources disappeared into the bank vaults of foreign businessmen or corrupt African leaders. White elephant projects sucking up billions earned from the sale of oil and gas, for example, littered the countryside.

Some policies from the international financial institutions like the World Bank and the IMF now seem shockingly absurd – for example, financing a massive expansion of commodities like cocoa or coffee which resulted in huge surpluses and decimated prices and thus revenues.

Keep in mind that ‘aid’ was not cash in hand to do with as you felt right, but a loan for a specific reason to be repaid at the concessionary terms it had been given. This led to massive debts which ate up all export revenues and reinforced the cycle of poverty.

The coming of the pan-African press

But while instability and conflict marked many areas of Africa, the destructive wave did not engulf the whole continent. Some countries managed to avoid the worst and began to forge new identities.

A clutch of outstanding leaders, people like Nyerere. Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia, Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya, Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso, Léopold Sédar Senghor of Senegal, Habib Bourguiba of Tunisia and others quickly understood the unwritten rules of the game and began to chart their own paths, keeping the interests of their citizens, not foreign powers, at the forefront.

What had become increasingly clear to the more acute leaders was that information, in all its forms, was paramount. Information dispelled ignorance, and the media enabled conversation between different groups and their elites.

Most African countries were located in their own silos – either within their own borders or in sub-regions with little or no information about what was happening across the continent. I went to school in Kenya in the 1960s, and nothing in my syllabus gave me any inkling about the rest of Africa.

I knew far more about the history of the British monarchy and the geography and economy of the West than about Ethiopia or Zaire (as the DRC was then called). West Africa was some far-off place, and we jumbled up Nigeria and Ghana and Sierra Leone and had absolutely no idea of the politics or customs or economy of those countries.

For us in our silos, the rest of Africa was an alien world. Whatever little information trickled through came from the Western news agencies to which our newspapers and radio stations subscribed. In most cases, the news was slanted towards Western interests or spoke of riots, famines, coups and instability. People quoted were mostly Western expatriates and ‘experts’. We hardly ever heard anything from Africans.

Two strands that emerged in the 1960s set the trend for the continent’s future trajectory. One was the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963 with 33 member states and with its headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the other the gradual emergence of the pan-African press.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the far-sighted and charismatic first President of Ghana, had argued eloquently that for the newly independent African countries to survive and thrive as free entities, they needed to unite and establish their own industries. The OAU at this time, concerned more with the liberation of countries still under colonialism, was divided on the issue of unity and eventually decided that all countries would follow their own sovereign directions.

Given the fact that the continent was divided into Anglophone, Francophone, Lusophone and Spanish zones, the idea of a political and even economic unity seemed far-fetched, especially as there was no common platform – apart from the annual OAU summits – to bring the various peoples of the continent together.

Nkrumah and other clear-sighted people could see that African countries with their tiny economies based on raw commodities stood no chance of delivering the sort of future their citizens wanted. Instead, what you got was a scramble to control those resources and hog whatever revenues they produced.

It was a free-for-all, and large parts of Africa descended into civil wars, countless coups and counter-coups, dictatorships and tyrannies. The first casualty, as always in such cases, was the freedom of expression, and the press and journalists were muzzled and forced to toe the line of whatever government was in power.

This was Africa’s period of chaos, and the Western media used that as an excuse to justify colonialism and did not mince its words in describing Africa’s dysfunctional state in racial terms.

However, and perhaps in response to this, another strand began to emerge – that of pan-African publications, owned and managed by Africans but set up in the West where they were free from threats of closure or intimidation by governments they criticised.

Interestingly, in fact, the first of what can be termed ‘pan-African publications’, a magazine called West Africa, was first published in 1903 and revived in 1917. It was published from the Mecca of British journalism in Fleet Street, London and was financed by the Elder Dempster Shipping Line and the trading company John Holt, both of whom had extensive commercial interests in West Africa.

The raison d’etre for this weekly publication, which sold for 5p, was: “The fabric of the British Empire is complex; but that proportion which constitutes West Africa is in important respects unique. It is that part of Africa nearest to Britain. This is a factor the significance of which has not been fully appreciated until now, when it is clear to all who study maps and statistics that the commercial and food products of West Africa are vitally necessary to the Empire in war, and scarcely less so in peace.”

While set up as a publication to support the British Empire and its agents in the region, the publication survived until 2004, undergoing many radical changes in its editorial outlook as well as ownership. The celebrated Nigerian novelist, Booker Prize winner Ben Okri, was once a literary editor of the magazine.

Although West Africa was mainly aimed at commercial and administrative British readers, it did provide sub-regional news and commentary that drew in considerable local interest. In any case, it served as a template for others to follow later.

The magazine came full circle, and the famous last two editors of the magazine, David Williams and Kaye Whiteman, are remembered as great friends of Africa.

Something similar was happening in Francophone Africa. In 1956, Jean Peter launched Ediadric in Paris around the same time as Michel de Breteuil (later to publish an African women-oriented magazine called Amina, among other titles) inherited a small publishing empire in French-speaking Africa.

They became friends and partners to Afif Ben Yedder, who later acquired some of their businesses. Ediafric quickly became the most important source of information on the economy of French-speaking Africa. Its catalogue of publications included more than a hundred newsletters, magazines and books.

The decades before and after the 1960s have also produced a coterie of well-educated, articulate and talented intellectuals including novelists like Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Chinua Achebe and Léopold Sédar Senghor, who was President of Senegal from 1960-80 and was also a poet and theorist who was the first African elected as a member of the Académie française and who won the 1985 International Nonino Prize in Italy.

These writers set the mould for hundreds of journalists, novelists, poets, philosophers, historians and scholars to emerge – often in foreign countries where they were safe from censorship and threats.

It was in this rich vein of creativity and inquiry that the pan-African publication phenomenon emerged. Perhaps the honour of being the first should go to Tunisian Béchir Ben Yahmed, who founded Jeune Afrique magazine in 1960.

Afif Ben Yedder, already a committed pan-Africanist and later to become the head of IC Publications, joined Ben Yahmed. “We started publishing in Tunisia,” he recalls, “and we had censorship problems. From Tunis we went to Rome and from Rome we went to Paris. We would be pan-African, not Moroccan or Tunisian or Ivorian. In Paris we had all the facilities, technically, to print and distribute to all African countries.”

This was a major turning point in the history of African print journalism. Most papers produced locally in Africa were often little more than what the industry calls ‘rags’ – with poor writing, editing, and design. Nevertheless, they found readerships from a population starved of the vital intellectual lifeblood – until they were turned into government propaganda vehicles.

Afif recalls: “We wanted to produce very high quality international publications in French and English, choosing the example of the best in the world, to tell the African story from the African perspective.”

This was another major departure from the norm – nearly all Africa-related stories were told from the perspectives of Western administrators, business and cultural leaders. It was assumed that Africans did not have anything worthwhile to contribute.

Taking their cue from international magazines like Time, Newsweek, Business Week and so on, they set out to produce attractively presented and incisively written periodicals that soon became hugely popular.