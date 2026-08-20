New African Privacy Policy

This privacy policy applies between you, the User of this Website and IC Publications Limited, the owner and provider of this Website. IC Publications Limited takes the privacy of your information very seriously. This privacy policy applies to our use of any and all Data collected by us or provided by you in relation to your use of the Website, including when you create a free Account, take out a Subscription or receive our emails.

IC Publications Limited publishes New African. This privacy policy explains what Data we collect, how we use it, who we share it with and the choices you have, including how to stop receiving marketing emails at any time. How we use cookies and similar technologies is explained in our separate Cookie Policy.

Last updated: 13/11/2026

Please read this privacy policy carefully.

Definitions and interpretation

In this privacy policy, the following definitions are used:

Account a free or paid account that you create on the Website using your email address and a password, which gives you access to free content and, where you have a Subscription, to subscriber content; Data collectively all information about you that you submit to IC Publications Limited, or that we collect, via the Website or our emails. This definition incorporates, where applicable, the definitions provided in the Data Protection Laws; Cookies a small text file placed on your computer or device by this Website when you visit certain parts of the Website and/or when you use certain features of the Website, and similar technologies such as pixels. Details of the cookies used by this Website are set out in our Cookie Policy; Data Protection Laws any applicable law relating to the processing of personal Data, including the GDPR, the Data Protection Act 2018, the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 and the UK and EU Cookie Law, and any national implementing and supplementary laws, regulations and secondary legislation; GDPR the UK General Data Protection Regulation and, where it applies to you, the EU General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/679); IC Publications Limited,

we or us IC Publications Limited, a company incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 01346440 whose registered office is at 7 Coldbath Square, London EC1R 4LQ UK and EU Cookie Law the Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) Regulations 2003 as amended by the Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) (Amendment) Regulations 2011 & the Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 and the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025, and equivalent laws in EU member states; User or you any third party that accesses the Website and is not either (i) employed by IC Publications Limited and acting in the course of their employment or (ii) engaged as a consultant or otherwise providing services to IC Publications Limited and accessing the Website in connection with the provision of such services; and Website the website that you are currently using, newafricanmagazine.com, and any sub-domains of this site, including our registration, account and subscription pages, unless expressly excluded by their own terms and conditions.

In this privacy policy, unless the context requires a different interpretation: the singular includes the plural and vice versa; references to sub-clauses, clauses, schedules or appendices are to sub-clauses, clauses, schedules or appendices of this privacy policy; a reference to a person includes firms, companies, government entities, trusts and partnerships; “including” is understood to mean “including without limitation”; reference to any statutory provision includes any modification or amendment of it; the headings and sub-headings do not form part of this privacy policy.



Scope of this privacy policy

This privacy policy applies only to the actions of IC Publications Limited and Users with respect to this Website. It does not extend to any websites that can be accessed from this Website including, but not limited to, any links we may provide to social media websites.

For purposes of the applicable Data Protection Laws, IC Publications Limited is the “data controller”. This means that IC Publications Limited determines the purposes for which, and the manner in which, your Data is processed.

Data collected

We may collect the following Data, which includes personal Data, from you: name; contact Information such as email addresses and telephone numbers; Account details such as your email address, password (stored in encrypted form) and account settings; professional information you choose to give us, such as your job title, organisation, sector and country; demographic information such as postcode, preferences and interests; subscription and billing information such as your Subscription plan, billing and delivery address, and payment details (card payments are processed by our third-party payment providers); your marketing preferences, including whether you have opted in to or out of marketing emails; information about how you use the Website and our emails, such as the articles you read and whether you open or click on our emails; technical information such as your IP address, browser and device type;



in each case, in accordance with this privacy policy.

How we collect Data

We collect Data in the following ways: data is given to us by you; and data is collected automatically.



Data that is given to us by you

IC Publications Limited will collect your Data in a number of ways, for example: when you contact us through the Website, by telephone, post, e-mail or through any other means; when you create a free Account to access free content on the Website, or register with us to receive our products/services; when you take out, renew, change or cancel a Subscription; when you make payments to us, through this Website or otherwise; when you sign up to our newsletters or choose to receive marketing communications from us; when you use our services; when you take part in our surveys or promotions;



in each case, in accordance with this privacy policy.

Data that is collected automatically

To the extent that you access the Website, we will collect your Data automatically, for example: we automatically collect some information about your visit to the Website. This information helps us to make improvements to Website content and navigation, and includes your IP address, the date, times and frequency with which you access the Website and the way you use and interact with its content, including the articles you read and, where our paywall or registration wall applies, how many articles you have accessed. we will collect your Data automatically via cookies, in line with the choices you make in our cookie banner and cookie settings. For more information about cookies, and how we use them on the Website, see our Cookie Policy. when we send you emails, and where we have your consent, we use small tracking technologies (such as pixels and tracked links) to see whether you open them and which links you click. This helps us measure how our newsletters and marketing perform and tailor content to your interests. You can block this by turning off images in your email client.



Our use of Data

Any or all of the above Data may be required by us from time to time in order to provide you with the best possible service and experience when using our Website. Specifically, Data may be used by us for the following reasons: internal record keeping; creating and managing your Account and giving you access to free content on the Website; providing your Subscription, taking payment, delivering print editions and managing renewals and cancellations; sending you service emails about your Account or Subscription, such as account verification, password resets, receipts and renewal reminders; improvement of our products / services; sending you our newsletters and marketing emails about New African content, subscription offers, and other IC Publications products, services and events that may be of interest to you; personalising the content, newsletters and offers we show you, based on your interests and reading activity; contact for market research purposes which may be done using email, telephone or post. Such information may be used to customise or update the Website; preventing fraud and misuse of the Website, including the sharing of Account log-ins; complying with our legal, tax and accounting obligations;



in each case, in accordance with this privacy policy.

We may use your Data for the above purposes where it is necessary for our legitimate interests, such as understanding our readers, improving the Website, marketing our products and preventing fraud, and those interests are not overridden by your rights. If you are not satisfied with this, you have the right to object in certain circumstances (see the section headed “Your rights” below).

Marketing emails

We send marketing emails on the following basis: Free Account holders and subscribers – when you create a free Account or take out a Subscription, we will use your email address to send you our newsletters and marketing about New African and similar IC Publications products, services and events. This is known as “soft opt-in”. You will be given a clear chance to opt out when you create your Account, and in every marketing email we send you.

– when you create a free Account or take out a Subscription, we will use your email address to send you our newsletters and marketing about New African and similar IC Publications products, services and events. This is known as “soft opt-in”. You will be given a clear chance to opt out when you create your Account, and in every marketing email we send you. Everyone else – if you have not created an Account or bought from us, we will only send you marketing emails if you have actively opted in, for example by ticking a box or signing up to a newsletter. We will also ask for your opt-in consent wherever the law of the country you live in requires it.

– if you have not created an Account or bought from us, we will only send you marketing emails if you have actively opted in, for example by ticking a box or signing up to a newsletter. We will also ask for your opt-in consent wherever the law of the country you live in requires it. you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the “unsubscribe” link in any marketing email, by updating the preferences in your Account, or by emailing [email protected]. Unsubscribing will not affect your Account, your access to free content, or service emails about your Subscription.

creating a free Account does not depend on agreeing to receive marketing emails.

we do not sell your Data, and we do not share your email address with third parties for their own marketing without your consent. When you create an Account or take out a Subscription, the legal basis for this processing is the performance of a contract between you and us and/or taking steps, at your request, to enter into such a contract. Where we keep Data to meet our legal obligations, such as keeping financial records for tax purposes, the legal basis for this processing is compliance with a legal obligation.

Who we share Data with

We may share your Data with the following groups of people for the following reasons: any of our group companies or affiliates – to further the commercial aims of the business;

our employees, agents and/or professional advisors – to enable the delivery of effective service, to obtain professional advice and to comply with any relevant tax administration;

our service providers who process Data on our behalf, such as website hosting, subscription and paywall management, customer relationship management, email delivery, payment processing, print fulfilment and analytics providers – to run the Website and deliver our services. They may only use your Data on our instructions;

where your organisation provides your Subscription, that organisation – limited to the information needed to manage the Subscription, such as whether your access is active;

relevant authorities, regulators and law enforcement – where required by law, including for tax compliance;

in each case, in accordance with this privacy policy.

International transfers

Some of our service providers are based outside the UK, including in the United States, so your Data may be transferred to and processed in countries outside the UK and the European Economic Area. Where this happens, we make sure appropriate safeguards are in place, such as UK adequacy regulations, the International Data Transfer Agreement or Addendum issued by the Information Commissioner’s Office, or the European Commission’s standard contractual clauses. Contact us if you would like more information about these safeguards.

Keeping Data secure

We will use technical and organisational measures to safeguard your Data, for example: access to your account is controlled by a password and a user name that is unique to you.

we store your Data on secure servers.

the Website uses TLS encryption, shown by the padlock icon in your browser, and card payments are handled by our payment providers, who meet the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). We do not store your full card details. Technical and organisational measures include measures to deal with any suspected data breach. If you suspect any misuse or loss or unauthorised access to your Data, please let us know immediately by contacting us via this e-mail address: [email protected] If you want detailed information from Get Safe Online on how to protect your information and your computers and devices against fraud, identity theft, viruses and many other online problems, please visit www.getsafeonline.org. Get Safe Online is supported by HM Government and leading businesses.

Data retention

Unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, we will only hold your Data on our systems for the period necessary to fulfil the purposes outlined in this privacy policy or until you request that the Data be deleted.

Account Data is kept for as long as your Account is open. If you do not log in to a free Account for [three] years, we may close it and delete the associated Data;

Subscription and payment records are kept for six years after the end of the financial year in which the transaction took place, to meet tax and accounting requirements;

if you unsubscribe from marketing emails, we keep your email address on a suppression list so that we do not contact you again;

Data collected by Cookies is kept for the periods set out in our Cookie Policy.

Even if we delete your Data, it may persist on backup or archival media for legal, tax or regulatory purposes.

Your rights

You have the following rights in relation to your Data: Right to access – the right to request (i) copies of the information we hold about you at any time, or (ii) that we modify, update or delete such information. If we provide you with access to the information we hold about you, we will not charge you for this, unless your request is “manifestly unfounded or excessive.” Where we are legally permitted to do so, we may refuse your request. If we refuse your request, we will tell you the reasons why.

– the right to request (i) copies of the information we hold about you at any time, or (ii) that we modify, update or delete such information. If we provide you with access to the information we hold about you, we will not charge you for this, unless your request is “manifestly unfounded or excessive.” Where we are legally permitted to do so, we may refuse your request. If we refuse your request, we will tell you the reasons why. Right to correct – the right to have your Data rectified if it is inaccurate or incomplete.

– the right to have your Data rectified if it is inaccurate or incomplete. Right to erase – the right to request that we delete or remove your Data from our systems.

– the right to request that we delete or remove your Data from our systems. Right to restrict our use of your Data – the right to “block” us from using your Data or limit the way in which we can use it.

– the right to “block” us from using your Data or limit the way in which we can use it. Right to data portability – the right to request that we move, copy or transfer your Data.

– the right to request that we move, copy or transfer your Data. Right to object – the right to object to our use of your Data including where we use it for our legitimate interests. You can object to direct marketing at any time, and we will stop.

– the right to object to our use of your Data including where we use it for our legitimate interests. You can object to direct marketing at any time, and we will stop. Right to withdraw consent – where we rely on your consent, the right to withdraw it at any time. This does not affect processing carried out before you withdrew it.

– where we rely on your consent, the right to withdraw it at any time. This does not affect processing carried out before you withdrew it. Rights relating to automated decisions – we do not make decisions about you that have legal or similarly significant effects based solely on automated processing. To make enquiries, exercise any of your rights set out above, or withdraw your consent to the processing of your Data (where consent is our legal basis for processing your Data), please contact us via this e-mail address: [email protected] We will respond within one month of receiving your request. If you have a concern about how we handle your Data, please contact us first so we can try to resolve it. If you are not satisfied with the way a complaint you make in relation to your Data is handled by us, you may be able to refer your complaint to the relevant data protection authority. For the UK, this is the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The ICO’s contact details can be found on their website at https://ico.org.uk/. If you live outside the UK, you may also be able to complain to the data protection authority in your country. It is important that the Data we hold about you is accurate and current. Please keep us informed if your Data changes during the period for which we hold it.

Links to other websites

This Website may, from time to time, provide links to other websites. We have no control over such websites and are not responsible for the content of these websites. This privacy policy does not extend to your use of such websites. You are advised to read the privacy policy or statement of other websites prior to using them.

Changes of business ownership and control

IC Publications Limited may, from time to time, expand or reduce our business and this may involve the sale and/or the transfer of control of all or part of IC Publications Limited. Data provided by Users will, where it is relevant to any part of our business so transferred, be transferred along with that part and the new owner or newly controlling party will, under the terms of this privacy policy, be permitted to use the Data for the purposes for which it was originally supplied to us.

We may also disclose Data to a prospective purchaser of our business or any part of it.

In the above instances, we will take steps with the aim of ensuring your privacy is protected.

Children

The Website and our Subscriptions are intended for adults. We do not knowingly collect Data from anyone under 18. If you believe a child has given us their Data, please contact us and we will delete it.

General

You may not transfer any of your rights under this privacy policy to any other person. We may transfer our rights under this privacy policy where we reasonably believe your rights will not be affected.

If any court or competent authority finds that any provision of this privacy policy (or part of any provision) is invalid, illegal or unenforceable, that provision or part-provision will, to the extent required, be deemed to be deleted, and the validity and enforceability of the other provisions of this privacy policy will not be affected.

Unless otherwise agreed, no delay, act or omission by a party in exercising any right or remedy will be deemed a waiver of that, or any other, right or remedy.

This privacy policy will be governed by and interpreted according to the law of England and Wales. All disputes arising under this privacy policy will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English and Welsh courts.

Changes to this privacy policy