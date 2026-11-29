Inside Lagos Fashion Week 2026: Heritage, Innovation and the Future of African Fashion
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November 12, 2026
Documentaries, field reports, filmed interviews and explainers from across the continent, reported by the New African newsroom.
Interview with H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat
The stories moving the continent
New films from the newsroom
Inside Lagos Fashion Week 2026: Heritage, Innovation and the Future of African Fashion
Inside 1-54 London: African Artists, Identity and the Future of Contemporary Art
Music, film, art and ideas from across Africa