Featured dossier

From the cotton fields of Benin and Mali to the mills of Egypt and Ethiopia and the ateliers of Lagos and Johannesburg, we meet the people reshaping Africa’s textile and fashion industries. Across the continent, new ideas and ambitions are taking shape, as countries seek to turn cotton into clothing, and bring African-made products to consumers at home and around the world. Can Africa move beyond exporting raw fibre to reclaim more of the value, creativity and opportunity that its cotton holds?