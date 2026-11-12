I recently arrived at Kigali International Airport in Rwanda and handed over my Nigerian passport with maybe just a touch of anxiety – the kind that many African travellers may know only too well.

I didn’t have a visa stamp, so it was justified, but what happened next was surprising. After a cursory look and a stamp by a smiling immigration official, I was waved through the border like a visiting dignitary from Europe.

It was a small moment, but a powerful one. Rwanda allows Africans a 30-day visa free of charge, which can be obtained on arrival.

One policy experience and suddenly a new story about Rwanda. A country that is open, progressive, Pan-African and driving the idea of an interconnected Africa.

We tend to think of national narratives as the work of journalists, filmmakers, artists and communications professionals. But our latest Africa No Filter research suggests there is another powerful storyteller we often overlook: government.

Our forthcoming Stories Nations Tell report examined more than 250 stories from leading domestic media across 10 African countries, asking a simple question: how do African countries talk about themselves through their own media?

One finding particularly struck me. Positive media coverage repeatedly followed visible government action, because when journalists could point to something tangible, they had the raw material for a story about progress.

Remember Burkina Faso, where a simple school-uniform policy created a much bigger story when the government introduced Faso Dan Fani, the country’s locally woven cotton cloth, into school uniforms, linking education to local industry, cultural pride and national identity. For a major cotton producer that was consuming only around 1% of its own production domestically, the policy turned school uniform into a national story of agency and progress.

The stories we found in the report ranged from infrastructure completed, international rankings improved, events successfully hosted and progressive policies put in place.

During the period the research covered, Kenya provided perhaps the clearest example of the correlation between policy and story.

Despite wider economic challenges, its decision to liberalise visas for citizens of African and Caribbean countries generated sustained positive coverage across multiple domestic outlets. The policy itself mattered, of course. But so did what it represented: like Rwanda, Kenya was a country positioning itself differently in Africa and the world.

We saw similar effects elsewhere. Ghana’s economic recovery, Rwanda’s gender-parity achievements and Morocco’s preparations to host AFCON all became anchors for more positive national stories.

Our research found that even symbolic nation-building policies could generate positive coverage beyond the policy itself because they signalled direction and momentum.

Stories worth reporting

This matters because governments remain enormously influential actors in Africa’s information environment. But that influence must not be confused with controlling the press – the distinction is essential because a strong national narrative cannot come at the expense of independent journalism.

What the report is telling us is that government does not need to control the media to influence the story. They need to do things worth reporting and then communicate those things properly. It’s that simple.

Yet too much government communication across the continent remains centred on politicians rather than progress: the Minister who opened something, the President who attended something, the delegation that met somebody.

The more powerful story that gets forgotten is: what changed?

Who can now cross a border who couldn’t before? Which regulation made it easier to start a business? Which new road cut a journey by two hours? Which policy opened an industry to women or young people? What became possible this year that wasn’t possible last year?

So governments should think about policy not only in terms of implementation and impact, but also in terms of what it tells citizens and media about the direction in which their country is moving.

Because every policy tells a story. African governments have far more power over their country’s narrative than they may realise. They should start using that power deliberately – not by telling the media what to say, but by showing them what they have done.