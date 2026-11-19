A nation’s reputation is shaped in places that rarely feature in diplomatic photographs or official statements.

It is shaped when a Kenyan entrepreneur seeks a business partner abroad and discovers that an introduction can become a meaningful commercial relationship. It is shaped when a public institution explains a difficult decision with clarity and candour. And it is shaped when representatives of countries with different histories and competing interests find common ground and a way forward.

These experiences have one essential ingredient in common: trust.

A nation’s reputation is ultimately the sum of the experiences it creates and the commitments it honours. It is built less by what a country says about itself than by what others encounter when they engage with its people, institutions and businesses.

Across our respective careers in communications, entrepreneurship, civil society, development and diplomacy, we have witnessed the transformative power of trust. We have also learned that it cannot be demanded or manufactured. Indeed, the recent Global Trust Summit in Nairobi was categorical: trust must be earned through consistency, sound judgement, integrity and a willingness to understand the interests and concerns of others.

For Kenya, this matters far beyond questions of international perception or prestige. Our reputation directly influences our ability to attract investment, expand trade, build strategic partnerships, influence global conversations and create opportunities for our people.

Kenya has considerable assets on which to build: an established diplomatic presence, a dynamic private sector, an enterprising population, a robust civil society and a strategic position as a gateway to East and Central Africa. Nairobi’s role as a host to the UN and other international institutions and a centre of African ideas gives our country an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to global conversations on trade, peace, security, technology, climate and development.

Credibility is indispensable

Yet access to important rooms is not the same as influence. Influence rests on the quality of our contribution, the credibility of our positions and the reliability of the relationships we build.

Consider the Kenya- UK Economic Partnership Agreement. Since taking effect in 2021, it has provided Kenyan goods with duty-free, quota-free access to the British market. Bilateral trade stood at £2.1bn in the year to March 2026, with Kenya exporting approximately £1.3bn and importing £721mn. Implemented together with the Kenya- UK Strategic Partnership 2025-2030, our ambitions are to double these numbers.

Behind these figures are tea and coffee farmers, horticultural producers, exporters and businesses whose livelihoods depend on access to markets. The agreements’ real value, however, lies not simply in the trade figures but in whether more Kenyan and British businesses can take advantage of the opportunities it creates, and whether both countries remain committed to implementing their obligations consistently.

The same principle applies to other partnerships. A health partnership matters when knowledge is exchanged and services improve. An educational partnership succeeds when it expands opportunity and builds lasting capacity. Diplomacy delivers when it creates the conditions for people and institutions to work together towards practical outcomes.

This points to a relationship that deserves greater attention: the connection between a country’s international reputation and the strength of its domestic institutions.

From a diplomatic perspective, credibility is indispensable. Countries approach negotiations with different histories, interests and priorities. These differences can be substantial, but they need not become obstacles to progress. Effective diplomacy requires preparation, patience, the ability to listen and the judgement to distinguish disagreement from hostility. It also requires the confidence to articulate national interests while respecting those of others.

Trust makes it possible to have difficult conversations, manage differences and pursue agreements in good faith. Often, it is the quiet, painstaking work behind the scenes, rather than the ceremony or public announcement, that determines whether a partnership endures.

From a communications perspective, credibility has an equally important dimension. Citizens must understand decisions made in their name. Information must be timely, accurate and accessible. When circumstances change, institutions must be prepared to explain why. Communication is not simply about defending decisions after they have been made; it is an integral part of responsible leadership and public accountability.

Both disciplines must ultimately be judged by what follows. A persuasive statement acquires meaning through implementation. An agreement earns legitimacy through delivery. A promise builds confidence only when people can see evidence of its fulfilment.

This is where institutions become central. Experienced public servants, dependable processes and clearly defined responsibilities ensure that relationships and commitments survive changes in personnel and political leadership. Strong institutions preserve knowledge, provide continuity and make government actions more predictable. For international partners, this reliability is often as important as the policies themselves.

Building trust

Trust must not, however, be confused with the absence of scrutiny. Citizens, businesses and civil society will sometimes question official decisions, and rightly so. Strong institutions do not avoid criticism; they engage with it constructively, explain their decisions and respond to evidence. The willingness to listen is an expression of confidence in the public.

This responsibility is becoming more urgent in a rapidly changing information environment. Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies have made it easier to produce and circulate convincing but misleading information. Governments, media, technology companies and citizens all have a role in protecting reliable information while preserving the freedom to question those in authority.

For Kenya and the wider African continent, this is also an opportunity. Africa’s voice in global affairs is becoming more consequential. Our countries are increasingly engaged in shaping decisions on international finance, peace and security, climate action, technology and global governance. We should approach this moment with confidence, but also with the recognition that influence must be supported by substance.

Our strongest contribution will come from practical ideas, capable institutions, credible leadership and partnerships founded on mutual respect. We should judge these partnerships by their outcomes: whether they expand opportunities for our people, strengthen our institutions and leave room for honest conversations about challenges and improvement.

Ultimately, trust is not built by avoiding difficult questions or pretending differences do not exist. It is built by creating the confidence and mutual respect necessary to confront those questions and keep working towards solutions.

That is the work behind a nation’s reputation.

It is undertaken by diplomats advancing national interests, public servants delivering services, entrepreneurs creating opportunities, journalists informing society, teachers and researchers expanding knowledge, and citizens whose daily conduct shapes how Kenya is experienced around the world.

A nation’s reputation cannot be delegated to its diplomats or communications professionals alone. It is a collective national asset, and strengthening it is a shared responsibility.

The strongest national story is not simply the one we tell the world. It is the one our actions enable the world, and our own citizens, to recognise as true.

Gina Din-Kariuki is a communications strategist, entrepreneur and author.

Ambassador Maurice Makoloo is Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and has held senior roles in international development and multilateral diplomacy.