Joiada Lartey, a 29-year-old primary school teacher from North-West London, has become the 28th Miss Caribbean & Commonwealth in a contest held in Greenwich (London), which was the pinnacle of the traditional autumn beauty-contest season.

Joiada is the fourth Ghanaian to win this prestigious title. She told us that from the time of the rehearsals she realised she had a good chance of taking the crown depending on how she and her principal rivals performed on the night.

Commanding the stage from her first appearance, Ms Lartey delivered perhaps the best speech heard in the history of the contest to snatch victory from the daughters of two previous title-holders (in the other podium places).

She said before the show: “I have close ties with my cultural homeland and believe that I have the correct motivation of empowerment, dedication and hard-working attitude with empathy and respect to meet the credentials of the panel”.

The statement, and its vocabulary, together with her beauty, sums up the essence of present-day UK African / Black beauty pageants. It is a far cry from the days when physical pulchritude, alone, dominated the proceedings.

Shirley de Lawrence, Ghana-born promoter of Miss Caribbean & Commonwealth and former holder of the title, has no doubt of the value of such pageants. She says: “I believe pageants are powerful platforms for empowering young girls, nurturing confidence, leadership and purpose beyond physical beauty.

“Beauty in all its forms deserves to be celebrated, and pageants provide a space to embrace individuality, diversity and inner strength.

“At Miss Caribbean and Commonwealth (Miss C&C), we use our platform to create meaningful social impact, from raising funds for school uniforms for underprivileged children while employing local seamstresses in Ghana, to amplifying young women leading their own charitable organisations.

“This year, we are proud to be raising funds for the Brightstars Autistic Club, continuing our commitment to inclusion, empowerment and positive change within our communities”.

Long and noble history

Beauty contests have had a long and noble history in the development of the West Indian / African immigrant community in the UK. It is fair to say that its current commercial, social and even political standing would have been impossible without them.

The new arrivals to join the Black diaspora in the UK of the first 20 or so post-war years had few pennies to rub together – certainly not enough to advertise their talents, their services and their aspirations.

Nothing, that is, except themselves, their own bodies. Aspiring dressmakers would choose a pretty girl – often within their own family – to display their designs to the neighbours at a public party, and these almost parochial events, in turn, developed into local area shows and contests which provided outlets for the fashions and the would-be models and, in the process, gave the community entertainment at an affordable price.

The participants needed venues in which to perform, musicians and comedians to entertain, caterers to provide food and drink, and newspapers to let people know when these events would take place.

With each success, larger crowds were drawn to whom traders could market their products and services. Local politicians wishing to court popularity (and votes), and neighbourhood celebrities, made sure that they were seen there.

The participation of ladies’ hair-dressing salons, whose owners were often styled ‘Madame’ or ‘Dame’, was integral to the creation and spread of the ensuing nascent business. Each beauty contestant carried the prestige of her salon’s (or sponsor’s) dress, make-up and hairstyle.

Travel agents took advantage of the nostalgia for “home” by offering prize trips to the Caribbean for contest winners as a way of publicising their enterprise.

By the turn of the 1960s, these small-time events began to coalesce around a larger theme or entity. The Standing Conference of West Indians, a pioneering social and political organisation, was foremost in staging an annual contest with entrants representing their local area branches. I attended my first UK West Indian beauty contest, staged by the Standing Conference and won by Beverley Douce, in December 1961.

Miss JOFFA (Jamaican Overseas Families and Friends Association), launched in the mid-60s and promoted by a travel company of the same name, is regarded as being the first major commercially-organised competition for Commonwealth immigrant communities.

Yet, while some very beautiful Black girls competed, not one of them ever won the crown. Each of the eight winners was of White or fair complexion.

And yet nobody seemed to mind. Black contestants accepted that White was the standard of beauty, and so did their public. That was before the general Black is Beautiful movement gained traction.

Around this time, the editor of a prominent West Indian newspaper took me to task for including ‘too many Black girls’ in my contest reports. “The majority of our advertising comes from manufacturers of cosmetic skin-lightening products”, he told me. “What does that say if you show that girls can be beautiful without using them? It would be biting the hand that feeds us”.

Putting ‘Afro’ into the mix

Sammy Jay (Holder), Guyanese, put that prejudice to rest by introducing Miss (Afro)– West Indian in the mid-1970s. Dark-skinned professional models Beverley Heath and Veronica White set the new pattern.

In my opinion, the standard of the pageants of Mr Holder has never been exceeded and rarely equalled. The “Afro” in the title of his later promotions showed which way the wind was blowing. He blended a few African contestants into a hitherto Caribbean enterprise, but the full impact of this development was not felt until the closing years of the 20th century. Then it changed the whole character of the industry.

Unlike West Indian beauty contests which started in the poorer sections of society, appealing to girls in mundane jobs wanting to “be someone” (if only for the fulfilment one night’s attention brought them), African pageants came in at a higher promotional and commercial level – the contestants, too, seemed to be inevitably students or college graduates.

These occasions took their cue from the approach and structure of Miss World and other international shows seen on television. The public started going along to be entertained, and, in this socially enhanced ambience, to see and be seen.

As the steam ran out of the Caribbean-oriented shows – Miss Caribbean & Commonwealth bucked the decline in land-based promotion by transferring for a few years to the North Sea ferries operating between Harwich and Holland – the new-style African shows were ready to move in.

In Miss C & C’s sixth promotion, Margarette Kyei, Ghanaian, was the first African to take the title and since there have been others from Nigeria, South Africa, and, several times, Ghana.

Removing the fourth wall

Black beauty pageants are quite different to the conventional British (bathing) beauty contests. It is all about the removal of the fourth wall, as theatre-goers would say.

National British shows originated with young ladies parading themselves in swimsuits at seaside resorts, to a watching audience. There is hardly any connection between participants and the public. The winner is the contestant who presents her physical charms most effectively to the – mainly male – spectators and judging panel.

Black pageants are more about identification and representation. This audience – predominantly female – comprises friends, sisters, relatives, neighbours. They are there (as participants at one remove) to identify with and support a particular contestant who represents the standards they, themselves, would aspire to achieve.

Pride in original culture

That is where the cultural aspect now comes in. Contestants represent more than just their families, their neighbourhood, their local association, or even just themselves: today they take pride in representing a nation, a culture, and heritage.

Take Miss Caribbean & Commonwealth, for example – previously entrants took part as individuals and only when the decision had been declared did the winner announce her nationality and the community which she would represent during her reign. Now contestants wear the sash of their country in their parade, to which reference is made repeatedly throughout the presentation.

Those days are long gone when girls from disadvantaged backgrounds entered beauty contests to enhance their profile and “be someone” for the night. Present-day entrants tend to have already made their mark in life and wish to promote themselves and their interests on a wider stage.

Nevertheless, some overlooked “minorities” do still feel they have a point to prove. That has been particularly true this year. It’s not only young ladies who are beautiful, they say, but more mature ladies shouldn’t be overlooked.

Last time out, 52-year-old Rochelle Allen, whose age would have disqualified her from entry into any other similar contest under traditional rules and custom, came runner-up in Miss Caribbean & Commonwealth – which has inspired other ladies of similar vintage to seek to push the boundaries even further this year.

Elizabeth Donaldson, a Jamaican-born Londoner, is 57 years old. She told us: “I am on a mission to enhance the profile opportunities of older women. I am proud, too, of representing the island of my birth”

Marie Ikong Ehuy, 45 years old, with Ghanaian and Ivorian heritage, echoed the theme. She said that entering the pageant was “bigger than the crown” and added, “I want to be the reflection of every woman who has ever questioned her worth, wondered whether it was too late, or put her dreams aside for others.

“I want her to see me and realise that she, too, deserves her moment. Our dreams do not come with an expiry date. My message is that age does not diminish a woman’s worth, motherhood does not erase her identity, and it is never too late to pursue a dream, no matter how small or big it is”

In previous decades, Black girls wished to emphasise that they were part of the country in which they were living by competing for British beauty titles. That opportunity was open only to contestants actually born in the UK and made it impossible for those born overseas and arrived here as children or infants to enter. (It was the same for sportsmen/women, particularly boxers).

Since Melanie Abdoun, whose father was Sudanese, became in 1994 the first Black Miss United Kingdom to compete in the Miss World final, and shortly afterwards, Anita St Rose of Trinidadian heritage was the first Black Miss Great Britain finalist in Miss Universe, that point has been very much proved, and it is time to remember the inheritance of the homeland.

Seeds of decline?

Yet the very success of current pageants may carry the seeds of their own decline. These occasions have become introverted, self-laudatory and aimed specifically at (what used to be called) the “beautiful people” of the social-media age.

There were many speeches, all similar in design, from what may be referred to loosely as the “female empowerment” movement. The wheel has turned so much in the opposite direction that not one male was named among those recognised for their participation in the promotion, as honoured guests, or remembered for contribution to the title, past or present.

And even the female promoters, the bulwark of industry until, let us say, the hiatus brought about by the Covid intervention, were noticeable by their absence.

All contestants were awarded titles and sashes of some description. Numerous young ladies in attendance were wearing sashes and crowns bearing titles. Will anybody present remember the names of those ephemeral titles afterwards, let alone those of the bearers?

In my younger days, a university degree was a pass for a meaningful job and secure employment. Now that “everybody”, it seems, has a degree, the achievement has been made superfluous and graduate unemployment has become rife.

Promoters tell me they aim to give contestants “a night of glamour they will remember”. That is honourable, and has been attained, but it is getting very close to the “being some-one for the night” syndrome of earlier years, while long-time traditional contests have closed and the number of entrants has dropped alarmingly.

With the attention directed towards the glamour, the speeches and the “worthy” intentions, will the outstanding title-holders be remembered as the champions of former times? Will pageantry refine itself so much that its impact will decrease until it shrinks to nothing? That said, this year’s winner, Joiada Lartey, would be striking in any age.

But whatever the outcome, nobody can deny that the development of the Black community’s social, commercial and media life in the UK owes much to beauty contests and all that has gone with it.