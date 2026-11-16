Garbage, for the uninitiated, is the waste material, the unwanted rubbish that you throw out.

This is not the first time that Trump has used what can only be termed ‘gutter’ language to express his deep dislike for everything African or, for that matter, Black.

Trump has not restricted his vitriol to Africans. He has used words like ‘vermin’, ‘scum’, ‘human refuse ’, and similar terms to label those he does not like. Perhaps his choice of epithets says more about him and his character than it does about his intended targets.

Nevertheless, this comes as the latest in a series of deeply hostile acts against what he calls ‘third world’ countries. He wants to ban all immigration from the South and also review the status of those who are already citizens of the US. His ICE teams have been spreading a reign of terror among immigrant communities up and down the country.

The only migrants whom he welcomes are white South Africans escaping a wholly fictional genocide in their country. This says it all, even for the hard of hearing.

This anti-immigrant, anti non-White attitude is spreading like slow poison to Europe as well. Far-right parties, standing on anti-immigrant platforms, are leading the popular vote, and the sort of racist language that was common in the 1970s is making a comeback.

Externally as well, the West has been squeezing the aid channels so only a trickle now flows, and there have been swingeing cuts to essential medical and humanitarian support.

The horrific civil war in Sudan has been virtually ignored not only by governments but also by the media, which used to be a champion of such international developments.

In short, the West is telling us in word and deed that as far as it is concerned, Africa and its citizens matter not a jot.

Of course, this change of attitude is having real-life consequences on the continent. Severe cuts in USAID alone are expected to impact millions of people in Africa, with mounting death tolls not only from curable diseases but also from related issues like increased maternal and infant mortality rates, food crop shortages and declining incomes.

But we cannot say we did not see this coming – the warning signs were there all the time. The only difference is that now they cannot be ignored.

Now we are faced with an existential challenge. We can no longer close our eyes and hope someone else will solve our problems. They have said they will not.

We have to deal with the issue ourselves and not expect any help from any quarter.

Reinventing ourselves

They say necessity is the mother of invention. The necessity is there now, big and ugly and growing bigger. Can we reinvent ourselves? Others have done it – India and China in more modern times.

We have no choice. To survive with any measure of dignity, we have to reinvent ourselves. We must learn to govern ourselves for the best outcome for all, not just a few.

We must eradicate corruption like one eradicates a fatal disease – no exceptions shown to anyone.

We must learn on the run how to increase the yield of our farms, how to husband water and enrich the soil, how to make everything we need, from pots and pans to tractors and planes.

We must bargain for all we are worth for our resources and make sure the revenues are channelled into productive capital. Education and learning must be a lifelong journey.

We must learn to love books and knowledge and develop an insatiable hunger for them. Only knowledge and the application of that knowledge can set us free.

We must open our minds to all possibilities and encourage thought, discussion and debate, from the village baraza to our universities.

We must learn to love our continent fiercely and oppose all those who would damage it or pollute it. It is the only home we have.

Above all, we must learn to love each other and back up and protect each other – no one else will do it.

We must adopt this attitude now and work on it daily. We must choose our leaders carefully and reject those who serve other masters than us, the people.

If we can do this, we can not only survive; we can prevail. Necessity is indeed the mother of invention. It has helped others do it; we can.