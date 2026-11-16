The transatlantic slave trade lasted approximately 400 years, roughly 16 generations. It was followed by colonial rule, which lasted another 80 to 100 years, three to four generations. Most African nations have been independent for barely two and a half generations.

In that short time, Africa has been told its path to prosperity lies in exporting what it has: oil, gas, minerals, cocoa, coffee, timber. The pattern is familiar. Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet until 2024, it imported virtually all its refined fuel. Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana produce over 60% of the world’s cocoa, yet the chocolate is manufactured in Switzerland, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The raw material leaves. The value is added elsewhere. The jobs, the taxes, the skills, the industries – all of it accrues to someone else’s economy.

The development finance community recognised this a decade ago. The African Development Bank, the World Bank, and the African Union made “industrialisation” a strategic priority: stop exporting raw materials, build the factories, refine the oil, process the cocoa, and keep the value on the continent.

The most extraordinary example of this vision in action is the Dangote Refinery. As a member of the Advisory Board of the African Energy Chamber, I have witnessed this transformation firsthand. The world’s largest single-train refinery, now processing 700,000 barrels per day and expanding to 1.4 million, has turned Nigeria from an importer of its own refined fuel into a refining powerhouse. It is a monument to what African industrialisation looks like when someone has the audacity to build.

Sport is no different. Africa is in the business of exporting athletes to the rest of the world, just as it exports oil and cocoa.

The numbers are staggering. In France’s Ligue 1, 140 of 294 foreign players come from African nations. Africa is the most represented continent in French football. At every Africa Cup of Nations, France’s Ligue 1 provides more players than any other league on earth – 51 at AFCON 2025 alone.

In the NFL, over 135 players of African descent are currently playing, with Nigerian-origin players represented across 29 of the league’s 32 teams. Gout Gout, an 18-year-old of South Sudanese heritage, just broke Usain Bolt’s under-20 200-metre record, running 19.67 seconds. He competes for Australia.

The talent leaves. The value is captured elsewhere. The arenas, the broadcast deals, the sponsorship revenue, the merchandise, the tourism – all of it belongs to someone else’s economy.

The logic of industrialisation applies to sport exactly as it applies to oil or cocoa. If you want to keep the value, you must build the infrastructure to capture it. Stop exporting the raw material. Build the refinery.

That is what I call the industrialisation of sport in Africa. And it will never happen without the right model of sport infrastructure.

The Evidence Is Now Overwhelming

This month, the World Bank, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), with contributions from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), published “Unlocking the Potential of Sport in Africa.”

Their conclusion: Africa’s sport economy represents less than 1% of the continent’s GDP, compared with 2.5% in Europe. Their diagnosis: standalone stadiums built for tournaments deliver temporary jobs, localised returns, and a high risk of underutilisation. Their recommendation: integrated infrastructure connecting sport with tourism, hospitality, media, and entertainment, delivered through public-private partnerships, with legacy planning from day one.

The gap is not theoretical. On 23 November 2026, FIFA President Gianni Infantino was asked in an interview with ARISE News in Abuja whether Nigeria could host a FIFA World Cup. His answer: “Today, no. But tomorrow, why not?” He cited inadequate infrastructure – stadiums, airports, transportation – as the reason.

“The key to hosting a World Cup is obviously the infrastructure, the stadiums, the airports, transportation, and this is where best practice is needed,” he said. This is Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy, 220 million people, one of the most passionate football cultures on earth. If the president of world football says the infrastructure is not there, it is not there.

And it is not there because the model has been wrong. Nigeria does not lack the resources, the passion, or the will. Infantino himself said as much. What it lacks is the right model of infrastructure – not another standalone stadium, but the entire ecosystem around it.

The Model, Not the Money

That diagnosis is exactly why, following my appointment to the FIFA Task Force for Infrastructure Development in Africa by Fatma Samoura, then Secretary General of FIFA, and a mandate from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, I founded African Collaborations Group (ACG).

Our model, the Victory District, is an integrated sport and entertainment district combining 15 to 20 asset types within a single masterplanned development, designed to generate revenue 365 days a year. Not 25. Our CEO, Paulo J. Cruz, joined from DAMAC Group, the Middle East’s largest private developer ($9.8 bn in sales in 2025).

Our 29-member Advisory Board includes Fatma Samoura and former World Bank Executive Director Paulo Gomes. Seventeen scholars from Princeton, Johns Hopkins, Ohio State, the University of Illinois, and other leading institutions worldwide, including two UNESCO Chair holders, have agreed to independently review every feasibility study before it reaches investors. ACG is currently in discussions with six African governments at presidential or ministerial level.

The Value Chain Starts with Infrastructure

Without the right infrastructure, there will be no athlete development. Without athlete development, there will be no competitive pipeline. Without a competitive pipeline, there will be no events worth broadcasting. Without broadcasting, there will be no media revenue. Without media revenue, there will be no sponsors. Without sponsors, there will be no money flowing back into sport. The entire value chain collapses at the first link.

Africa does not need more stadiums. It needs its own Dangote Refinery for sport. It is time to stop exporting the raw material and start building the infrastructure that keeps the value where it belongs: on the continent.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard is the Founder and Executive Chairman of African Collaborations Group (ACG). www.ACGafrica.com / www.Pompigne-Mognard.com