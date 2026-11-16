Neves declared victory in a televised address late Sunday and said his closest challenger, former Justice Minister Joana Rosa, had called to concede and congratulate him.

“I will continue to be an independent, impartial president, an arbiter and moderator of the political system,” he said at the press conference.

Neves campaigned on continuity, especially in economic growth and protecting the diaspora. He also promised to organise a dedicated youth summit to tackle emigration if he were reelected.

Preliminary results for the November 15th 2026 elections showed he secured nearly 63.8% of the vote, while Rosa, the country’s first female presidential candidate, secured 31.6%. Other candidates in the race included Antero Tavares, Casimiro de Pina, Gilson Alves, and Loisito Sousa.

In 2021, Neves won the presidency with 52% of the vote.

The 10-island archipelago has one of the highest rankings in the Mo Ibrahim Governance Index. It ranked third out of 54 countries in the overall rankings in 2025, after Seychelles and Mauritius. Its hybrid presidential and parliamentary political system, which gives the presidency veto powers but retains sufficient power for the premiership, has produced one of Africa’s most politically stable countries.

Low turnout

Over 420, 000 people were eligible to vote in the November 2026 polls, but the same preliminary results indicate low turnout. Pundits, including Neves himself, have blamed the country’s high emigration rate, population shifts, and outdated records for the dismal turnout, estimated at just about a third of the eligible votes.

The high emigration rate and economic growth were among the top political issues in 2026, with each candidate laying out plans on fixing the economy and protecting the diaspora. Cape Verde has more of its citizens living abroad, mainly in the USA and Portugal, than at home.

Neves’ reelection gives his party, the Partido Africano da Independência de Cabo Verde (PAICV), both the presidency and the premiership for the first time in more than a decade.

The country held its parliamentary elections in May 2026, which saw Francisco Avelino Vieira de Carvalho, the former Mayor of the capital Praia and a member of the PAICV, appointed Prime Minister after the party won a majority.

Winning his second and final term will begin the end of a long political career.. Born in 1960 and a member of the PAICV since the 1980s, Neves served as the country’s Prime Minister for 15 consecutive years until 2016.