AGOA’s extension until December 2028 could have been a significant victory for African exporters. Instead, it has brought only partial relief to manufacturers already struggling with disrupted orders, fluctuating US tariffs and uncertainty over their future access to the US market.

Washington’s decision to exclude South Africa and Rwanda from the programme from January 2027 has added to the unease, demonstrating the risk involved in building industries around AGOA over several decades.

Introduced in 2000, AGOA was designed to encourage industrialisation, investment and economic diversification in Africa by giving qualifying countries duty-free access to the US. It covers more than 1,800 products, including clothing, agricultural goods and manufactured products.

Participating countries must meet conditions relating to governance, human rights and economic policy. Unlike most free trade agreements, AGOA does not generally require African governments to provide equivalent tariff concessions to US exporters.

The textile industry has been among the biggest beneficiaries, partly because AGOA allows qualifying garments to be manufactured using fabric imported from outside Africa. This encouraged Asian companies, particularly those with existing textile supply chains, to establish factories on the continent, including in Kenya, Lesotho and Eswatini.

They have been able to import fabric, manufacture garments and export finished clothing to the US without paying normal import duties. This arrangement has created employment and export earnings, but has also encouraged a production model heavily dependent on foreign investors and imported inputs.

Tariff uncertainty undermines investment

The programme’s renewal has followed an exceptionally turbulent period. AGOA expired in September 2025 before being restored retrospectively in February 2026 and then extended for another two years in September.

Washington’s decision to extend it reflects its own economic and strategic priorities as much as a commitment to African development. With China expanding its commercial influence across the continent, Congress regards the programme as an important means of maintaining US influence, securing access to critical minerals and strengthening supply chains.

However, the Trump administration also wants better access to African markets for US exporters, signalling a more transactional approach to trade relations.

Meanwhile, Trump’s sweeping tariffs initially imposed additional duties on African exports from April 2025, undermining the advantages AGOA was intended to provide.

Subsequent legal challenges and policy changes transformed the situation, with most eligible countries regaining duty-free access after temporary US tariffs expired in July 2026. However, South Africa, Nigeria and Angola remained subject to separate duties of 10-12.5%.

Uncertainty over future tariffs can be as damaging as the tariffs themselves. Factory owners need to know whether duty-free access will last long enough to justify investment.

Although AGOA now runs until the end of 2028, eligibility remains subject to annual review, while Washington is considering changes that would require greater reciprocity from African trading partners.

As a result, the extension offers some breathing space without resolving the underlying uncertainty over the programme’s future.

Kenya offers a good case study of both AGOA’s achievements and the difficulties created by US policy changes. The country has developed one of Africa’s largest export-oriented garment industries, with more than 70% of its textile and apparel exports destined for the US market. The country’s textile and clothing exports reached KSh66.9bn ($518m) in 2025, with 82,000 people formally employed in the sector.

However, manufacturers reported cancelled orders and lower production when AGOA temporarily expired, and additional tariffs threatened their competitiveness.

In addition, it has become more difficult to turn demand into higher earnings. Kenyan manufacturers exported 148m garments to the US in 2025, an increase of 27.6% on 2024, but their total export value fell 4.1% to KSh58.1bn ($443m), according to government figures. It appears that exporters earned less per garment as a result of pressure on prices from US buyers and competition from Asian factories.

The employment consequences of the shift in US policy are already apparent. Across all industries, Kenya’s export processing zones created 6,732 jobs in the financial year ending June 2026, compared with 12,069 the previous year.

Highlights AGOA has been extended until December 2028, but eligibility remains subject to annual review.

South Africa and Rwanda will lose AGOA eligibility from January 2027.

Trump’s tariffs hit African exports from April 2025, with South Africa, Nigeria and Angola still charged 10-12.5%.

Kenya’s textile and clothing exports to the US reached KSh66.9bn ($518m) in 2025.

Lesotho’s exports to the US generate 10% of GDP and support about 34,000 garment jobs.

Kenya’s export processing zones created 6,732 jobs across all industries in the financial year 2025-26, down from 12,069 the previous year. The government attributed the slowdown to delayed factory expansions, some companies exiting the country and uncertainty over AGOA.

Nevertheless, the recovery in shipments following the programme’s February reinstatement demonstrated that demand had not disappeared altogether. Exports of all goods to the US reached KSh10.5bn ($80.1m) in March, up from KSh6.7bn ($51.1bn) the previous month as manufacturers fulfilled orders that had previously been delayed.

Lesotho has faced even greater uncertainty because of its dependence on clothing exports. Its exports to the US, dominated by clothing, generate 10% of its GDP. Trump initially threatened a 50% tariff in April 2025, prompting new orders to virtually disappear. The proposed rate was reduced, but buyers remained reluctant to commit.

The IMF warned that production could be permanently moved to competing countries, illustrating how uncertainty can inflict lasting damage even when the most punitive tariffs are never implemented.

The consequences extend far beyond factory owners. Lesotho’s garment industry employs around 34,000 people, approximately three-quarters of them women, and supports many more through their dependants and local businesses. Some factories closed or reduced production during the tariff disruption, prompting the government to declare a national state of disaster.

Eswatini faces similar vulnerabilities, although its clothing manufacturers also supply South Africa. The World Bank has warned that weaker US demand and interruptions to imported textile supplies could undermine production and employment in both countries.

Pretoria faces exclusion

South Africa has a more diversified economy, but its exclusion from AGOA could still have serious consequences for particular industries.

Washington announced in November that the country would lose AGOA eligibility from January 2027, citing trade barriers, corruption and foreign policy concerns. Pretoria has been given 60 days to address the objections. Its AGOA exports fell from $4bn in 2024 to $1.7bn in 2025, although the programme represented only about 1% of the country’s total exports last year.

The large South African automotive industry is particularly exposed, alongside agricultural exports, such as citrus and wine. The government emphasises that 89% of its exports to the US already entered under ordinary trade arrangements in 2025, limiting the economy-wide consequences of AGOA withdrawal.

However, this overlooks the concentration of benefits in particular companies and supply chains. Pretoria is seeking alternative markets in Asia, Europe and Africa, but replacing established US customers will not be straightforward, particularly for manufacturers producing goods for specific US requirements.

Rwanda’s impending exclusion follows the partial suspension of its clothing preferences in 2018, imposed after Kigali erected barriers on imports of second-hand US clothing in an effort to encourage domestic manufacturing.

Washington now cites wider concerns over governance, human rights and Rwanda’s involvement in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ethiopia was excluded in 2022 over human rights abuses during the Tigray conflict. Since then, it has experienced factory departures and falling industrial exports, undermining ambitions to become a substantial manufacturing centre.

The Ethiopian experience is particularly revealing. According to UN Trade and Development figures, AGOA’s withdrawal contributed to more than 1,000 redundancies at two Hawassa Industrial Park factories in 2022 and industrial park exports falling 24% by 2023.

Eighteen foreign companies departed between 2022 and 2025, with combined industrial park revenue losses of $45m. These developments were also influenced by Ethiopia’s wider economic and political difficulties, but demonstrate how quickly export industries can unravel when preferential market access disappears.

With Washington demanding greater reciprocity, African governments must weigh the benefits of US preferences against the risks of accepting more demanding conditions.

The extension to 2028 provides valuable time to adapt but offers no guarantee of stability beyond that date. Ultimately, the strongest protection for African exporters may lie in reducing their dependence on any single overseas market.