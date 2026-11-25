“Simandou is a cursed project,” a village elder warned when Sophie Xiaohui Lv’s exploration crew first arrived on the forest mountain range in southeastern Guinea. The elder likened the project to Sisyphus — condemned in Greek mythology to push a rock uphill forever, only to watch it roll back down. After three decades of false starts and bitter legal wrangling, it was hard to dispute.

Recalling that conversation at the inaugural Simandou Mining Summit in November, Lv, chief executive of Winning Consortium Holdings, a partner in Simandou’s northern mine, declared to the 2,000 delegates: “The curse, it seems, has finally been broken.”

Lv was sharing the stage with executives from Rio Tinto, Chinalco and Baowu – companies whose competing interests had once threatened the project – since brought together by the government to divide the mining concessions and jointly develop the enabling infrastructure: critically, a shared railway and port.

Guinea holds a 15% stake in each mine and in the shared railway and port company. The remaining ownership reflects complicated international alliances: in the southern half, Rio Tinto holds about 45% and Chinese investors led by Chinalco 40%; in the northern blocks, Chinese investors led by Baowu hold approximately 64% and Singaporean interests 21%.

Africa’s largest new integrated mining and infrastructure project costing an estimated $20bn brings together the two mines, a 650 kilometre double-track railway and a new port. The development is designed to export 120 million tonnes of high-grade iron ore annually. The railway and port are operated by Compagnie du TransGuinéen (CTG), in which SimFer and BWCS hold 42.5% each.

The first ore from the two operators — SimFer in the south and Baowu Winning Consortium Simandou (BWCS, formerly WCS) in the north — was carried along the new Trans-Guinean railway to the Atlantic port of Morebaya in November 2025, with the first seaborne exports following in December.

‘A new future’

From a vast pavilion specially constructed on Kassa Island, off Conakry, to mark the anniversary summit, we watch footage beamed from Morebaya Port of a red cloth being lifted to reveal an enormous boulder of Simandou ore engraved with the likeness of President Mamadi Doumbouya in a military beret.

The former special-forces officer turned president then takes to the stage at Kassa. In a flowing white robe and now-trademark dark sunglasses, he speaks of a transformation extending far beyond mining.

“Simandou is not an end,” he booms slowly and clearly, in a style befitting a man accustomed to addressing soldiers. “It is a door — open — to a new — future.”

In an on-stage interview, he invites his audience to return in 15 years: “You will find a different Guinea!” The government has framed that ambition in Simandou 2040, a 15-year programme to turn mining-led investment into broader economic transformation.

Things are beginning to take shape towards that goal. As part of a week-long Simandou showcase, I board a passenger train initially intended to transport workers along the Trans-Guinean corridor, ahead of the introduction of public rail services. Inside spotless blue-and-white carriages, information screens scroll between Chinese and English as we glide alongside post-rainy-season floodlands, forest and distant mountains.

Technology transfer

At Moussaya, some 40 minutes from Morebaya, I watch a Chinese manager supervising a Guinean worker coupling a carriage to a locomotive; another coaches a local driver in the cab. It is a glimpse of the technology transfer and skills development that Guinea has demanded of the project.

The double-track railway crosses 206 bridges and passes through five tunnels — the longest stretching almost 12 kilometres. At Morebaya, an elaborate network of sidings, wagon unloaders, conveyors, stockyards and shiploaders moves the ore from rail to sea.

Highlights The first ore was railed to Morebaya Port in November 2025, with seaborne exports starting in December.

Simandou is a $20bn project linking two mines, a 650km railway and a new port.

Guinea holds a 15% stake in each mine and in the shared railway and port company.

CTG says more than 25 million tonnes of ore have already travelled over the railway.

Public passenger rail services are contractually due to begin in 2027.

CTG says more than 25 million tonnes of ore have travelled over the railway.

The constraint is rolling stock, not ore, says Mamoudou Nagnalen Barry, CTG’s chairman. Sixty of the 150 locomotives ordered have arrived, with the rest expected by the end of 2027. By then, CTG aims to reach a 120-million-tonne annualised rate, with scope to expand capacity to 160 million.

Matching the increased rail capacity, two additional loading lines in Morebaya Port should be ready by the end of November, with a third due in the first quarter of 2027, says Matt Baartz, CTG’s head of rail and port operations.

Green steel

Beyond these milestones, the next phase becomes significantly more complicated. Under their agreements with Guinea, the two mining consortia are required to study the feasibility of producing either 500,000 tonnes of steel or two million tonnes of iron-ore pellets annually in Guinea. The studies have been submitted and are under review, Mines Minister Bouna Sylla says in an interview.

Whether this kind of processing can help Guinea retain more value within the country and spur industrial employment depends largely on the country’s ability to generate competitive and reliable energy. Sylla points to the 300-megawatt Amaria hydroelectric project, approximately 100 kilometres from Conakry, as evidence of progress. The project is around 45% complete, he says.

In addition to the mines it was built to serve, CTG’s rail corridor also holds potential to drive other mining activity. Near Faranah in central Guinea, about 15 kilometres from the railway, lies the Kalia iron-ore deposit. Developer Millennium Panorama estimates that Kalia contains five billion tonnes of magnetite, a type of iron ore that can be processed into the exceptionally high-grade concentrate needed for lower-emission steelmaking. Once upgraded and formed into pellets, magnetite can supply plants that produce iron using gas — or potentially hydrogen — instead of coal-fired blast furnaces, offering a route towards so-called green steel.

Millennium plans to start by exporting a more readily marketable layer of oxidised iron ore before developing the deeper magnetite deposit. The Trans-Guinean railway has transformed the economics of that first phase, says Graham Fyfe, Millennium Panorama’s technical director, in an interview. “With Simandou and the railway line and Morebaya Port, suddenly we have infrastructure very close to the project.”

Full development of the magnetite operation could require $3bn–$4bn, including a pipeline to transport concentrate to the coast, pelletising facilities and potentially domestic iron production, Millennium Panorama President Russell Scrimshaw told a summit panel. The company is confident it can secure access to the rail corridor and port under the multi-user regime ratified by parliament that provides for third-party access.

Opening the corridor

CTG Chairman Barry says co-development agreements already provide for third-party access, potentially through spare capacity or investment in expanding the railway. But he acknowledges that formal discussions with prospective users have yet to begin. Sylla says the government is working on transparent access and tariff arrangements.

Public passenger services present a different challenge. Our journey is a demonstration rather than a scheduled public service. Plans for stations, ticketing and commercial operations are still being developed. Barry says public passenger services are contractually due to begin in 2027, although he hopes to introduce them earlier.

For now, Guinea has demonstrated that it can bring together competing international interests and build a transport corridor across some of the continent’s most challenging terrain. The next test is whether that corridor becomes the foundation of a broader economy, carrying goods and passengers as well as iron ore, supporting new industries and creating opportunities for businesses far beyond the original mining consortium.

The comparison between Simandou and Sisyphus, the figure from Greek mythology, carries an important distinction. “Sisyphus was forced to keep pushing; we chose to keep pushing,” says Lv at the Summit. “The question now is, how do we make Simandou work every day for decades to come?”