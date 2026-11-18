By Isaac Kwaku Fokuo, Jr., founder and curator of the Amahoro Coalition

The inaugural list of African leaders shaped by displacement celebrates 17 people who have turned adversity into impact across business, policy and the creative industries. Their stories challenge perceptions of displacement, revealing the entrepreneurial potential of millions too often overlooked by investors, and redefining what leadership looks like.

Five years ago, we convened the first Africa Private Sector Forum on Forced Displacement in Kigali, Rwanda. On stage stood a tree hung with lanterns, and each was lit as participants pledged to invest in displaced talent. This year, as the Forum returns for its fourth edition, we are publishing, in partnership with New African magazine, a first-of-its-kind list recognising African leaders shaped by displacement.

All year, we have kept asking ourselves who we should build with next. In their own distinct ways, the people on this list are a compelling part of that answer so far.

The thinking behind this list reflects what has always set our work apart. From the start, we have treated displacement as an economic problem and answered it with markets, through jobs, capital, trade and investment, rather than relief alone. That has meant constantly questioning our approach, our sources and our own assumptions, often leading us down unconventional paths that proved worth taking. The pages that follow are one of them, chosen deliberately.

The research draws from across the continent, with every nominee assessed against a three-part definition. It covers people forced from home by conflict or persecution, whether across a border or within their own country. It covers those born into displacement. And it covers allies whose life’s work cannot be separated from displaced communities. External validators reviewed every name. Inclusion was by consent, and each honouree shaped how their own story is told.

We assessed leadership by impact in business, policy and the creative world. One honouree, born to refugee parents, led farm reforms credited with lifting more than a million people out of poverty. Two went home to build: one started a factory with $200, the other a resort group that grew to about 3,000 jobs. One, credited with saving more than 50,000 children, was forced to flee and started again across the border. A memoir by another has sold more than 2.6m copies in over 40 languages. These achievements differ in kind and consequence but share a common thread of displacement.

The honourees challenge the narrative that still associates displacement with need before capacity. And their achievements show, at scale, the enterprise and skill common among displaced people. They run businesses, farm, borrow and repay loans, trade across borders and buy goods.

Earlier this year, we published Hiding in Plain Sight, a report showing that Africa’s more than 43m displaced people generate about $27bn a year. When we started, backing that economy was a conviction. With aid in steep decline, our markets-led approach has become a necessity. Doing this work alongside the honorees, and others like them, energises us.

This is Edition One. We will extend it every year, because many African leaders who belong on it are still hiding in plain sight. In Kigali, business leaders lit a lantern for every pledge. In Addis, this year, they light the next ones alongside leaders who know displacement from the inside and markets from the top. Who better to build the next chapter together?