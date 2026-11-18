South Sudan - US
John Thon Majok
‘Lost Boy of Sudan’ becomes voice of refugees.
John Thon Majok is another of the now legendary ‘Lost Boys of Sudan’. He was forced to leave his home, parents and eight siblings in South Sudan to join a group of 20,000 other children escaping the horrors of the 1987 Sudanese Civil War.
South Sudan - US
John Thon Majok
‘Lost Boy of Sudan’ becomes voice of refugees.
John Thon Majok is another of the now legendary ‘Lost Boys of Sudan’. He was forced to leave his home, parents and eight siblings in South Sudan to join a group of 20,000 other children escaping the horrors of the 1987 Sudanese Civil War.
They walked barefoot for over 1,000 miles from Sudan to Ethiopia and back to Sudan before settling in refugee camps in Kenya. They endured extreme hardships with scant food and resources and were, at times, chased by wild animals.
In 2001, he was flown by the US State Department to Tucson for resettlement along with 59 other ‘Lost Boys’ – now young men.
In 2003, he was named valedictorian of Pima Community College and gave the commencement address. In 2005 he graduated from the University of Arizona with a BSc in Public Administration and Policy.
Majok holds a Master of Public Administration from George Mason University, where he wrote his honours thesis on globalisation and its impacts on human rights and cultures. His work concerns issues of forced migration, refugee resilience, integration, and refugee diplomacy.
From 2007 to 2009, he was a Program Officer at the Council of American Overseas Research Centres, where he managed a ‘Study abroad’ portfolio of the State Department’s Critical Language Scholarship Program.
In 2006-2007, he coordinated the global recruitment of skilled South Sudanese diasporans for the Diaspora Skills Transfer Program, implemented by the Academy for Educational Development. In 2004, Majok served as a congressional intern for Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe at the US House of Representatives.
From 2010 to 2012, Majok was a contractor at the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Here, he developed strategic outreach plans for global alumni of the government exchange programmes, amongst others, the famous Fulbright and International Visitor Leadership Program.
He furthermore earned a Masters Degree at George Mason University and in 2013, he became Program Associate at the Woodrow Wilson Center, where he received an Excellence Award.
He is the former Director of the Refugee and Forced Displacement Initiative (RAFDI) at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, where he is also the Deputy Director of Development and Senior Director of Grants Management.
He lives with his wife, Yom, who he met when they were both refugees at Kakuma Refugee Camp, Kenya.