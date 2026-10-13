Rwanda to host F1 from early 2030s under 10-year deal
F1 confirmed that racing will return to the continent for the first time since 1993 at the planned Bugusera circuit near Kigali.
“Located approximately 40 kilometres south of the capital city Kigali, and adjacent to the new Kigali International Airport, the circuit will be designed to work in harmony with the natural landscape, using the area’s elevation changes to create a unique and challenging racing experience while delivering exceptional viewing opportunities for fans,” F1 said.
It added that the track will be developed to FIA Grade 1 standards as part of a wider sports, tourism, infrastructure, and commercial development project led by the Rwanda Development Board. Beyond race weekends, the venue will serve as a destination capable of hosting international motorsport meets, major events, conferences and entertainment. F1 said that further details regarding the inaugural race date, circuit development milestones and race weekend plans will be announced in due course.
F1 said the decision followed “years of collaboration to ensure the right foundations, with the best partner, are in place to deliver a successful, sustainable and world-class Grand Prix for generations to come.”
South Africa has lobbied hard to host races at the Kyalami circuit near Johannesburg, which hosted the last African Grand Prix in 1993. Sports minister Gayton McKenzie conceded last week that Rwanda had been selected but said that he believes South Africa will also host races soon.
Landmark moment as F1 returns
“Today is a landmark moment for Formula 1,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1.
“With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the World Championship closer than ever to fans around the globe.
Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda (pictured at the launch event), added: “Today belongs to Africa. For more than three decades, the world’s premier motorsport championship has raced without this continent, and that changes with this agreement.
“Rwanda is proud to host the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, and to share this moment with more than 100 million fans across Africa, many of them young people who deserve to see the sport at home and to see themselves in it: as engineers, technicians, entrepreneurs and, one day, drivers.
“This 10-year partnership is also an investment in Rwanda’s future. The circuit in Bugesera, alongside the new international airport, will bring jobs, skills, tourism and new business to our country and our region for decades to come, because our aim was never a single race weekend, but a lasting benefit for our people.”
Rwanda has long used sport to project its brand abroad, including through high-profile shirt sponsorships with English Premier League football clubs. Tourism agency Visit Rwanda’s eight-year, $13.3m per season sleeve sponsorship with Arsenal ended at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. The agency subsequently signed a multi-year front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Aston Villa, reportedly worth up to $26m a year if bonuses are met. Rwanda’s Grand Prix is to be “presented” by Visit Rwanda.
This article was first published on African Business.