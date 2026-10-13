Rwanda to host F1 from early 2030s under 10-year deal

F1 confirmed that racing will return to the continent for the first time since 1993 at the planned Bugusera circuit near Kigali.

Formula 1 (F1) has confirmed that Rwanda will host the first African Grand Prix since 1993 in the early 2030s, kicking off a 10-year agreement to host races.The motorsports competition said that it expects a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera to be completed “early in the next decade” to host the races.

“Located approximately 40 kilometres south of the capital city Kigali, and adjacent to the new Kigali International Airport, the circuit will be designed to work in harmony with the natural landscape, using the area’s elevation changes to create a unique and challenging racing experience while delivering exceptional viewing opportunities for fans,” F1 said.

It added that the track will be developed to FIA Grade 1 standards as part of a wider sports, tourism, infrastructure, and commercial development project led by the Rwanda Development Board. Beyond race weekends, the venue will serve as a destination capable of hosting international motorsport meets, major events, conferences and entertainment. F1 said that further details regarding the inaugural race date, circuit development milestones and race weekend plans will be announced in due course.

F1 said the decision followed “years of collaboration to ensure the right foundations, with the best partner, are in place to deliver a successful, sustainable and world-class Grand Prix for generations to come.”

South Africa has lobbied hard to host races at the Kyalami circuit near Johannesburg, which hosted the last African Grand Prix in 1993. Sports minister Gayton McKenzie conceded last week that Rwanda had been selected but said that he believes South Africa will also host races soon.

Landmark moment as F1 returns

“Today is a landmark moment for Formula 1,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1.

“With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the World Championship closer than ever to fans around the globe.