Social Media Week Lagos 2018: Africa’s largest tech and digital event

(15,000+ attendance and 454 million online reach)

Each year thousands gather in Lagos to be inspired by 300+ world class thoughts leaders, innovators, business practitioners, and pop culture luminaries from Nigeria, across Africa and around the world participate in Social Media Week Lagos (SMW Lagos). This year’s event runs from the 26th of February to the 2nd of March. As long as technology continues to be the paradigm of the future, this event will continue to expand in scope and capacity.

Social Media Week launched in Lagos, Nigeria in 2013 and continues to serve as a point of convergence for Africa’s most innovative minds. The conference has become a marquee event for business leaders, global thinkers, entrepreneurs, civil servants and anyone with a keen focus on the continent.

Themed “CLOSER”, this year’s event would explore the intensifying conflict between communality and individualism. The conversation will bring together a diversity of perspectives to discuss the most productive ways to harness these forces to drive innovation, improve consumer experiences and bring people together.

SMW Lagos week-long programming focuses on ideas, trends, insights, business practices and policy that leverage technology to transform industries and communities across Africa. In 2017, over 100 local and international organizations contributed to the event.

The 2018 edition of SMW Lagos broadens the scope of the event with the introduction of AfricaNXT aimed at showcasing the makers, artists and creatives transforming Africa. In addition to the launch of AfricaNXT, SMW Lagos is expanding the footprint of its campus. This year, SMW Lagos debuts two new outdoor spaces, providing it with over 300 sq. meters (3,000+ sq. feet) of additional programming space. The new outdoor spaces will facilitate immersive experiences and networking.

African celebrities in attendance include award-winning actor Rita Dominic, superstar musicians D’banj, Tiwa Savage and Skales and Social Media Influencers Olorisupagal, Denrele Edun, and Uriel Ngozi Oputa.

KEY EVENTS ACROSS THE WEEK INCLUDE:

African Women in Tech Day

SMW Lagos is committed to ensuring women are an integral part of conference programming and ongoing initiatives. Hence, women are represented in all panels throughout the conference every day. With regards to this particular event, SMW Lagos features founders and key executives from some of Africa’s most innovative women led tech startups.

Governance Day

This is a gathering of public and private sector representatives, civil society organizations and tech and governance practitioners to share experiences, challenges, and advances on the use of tech for good governance.

Travel Africa Day

#TravelAfricaDay programming looks at how the current digital paradigm impacts travel and tourism in Nigeria and across Africa.

Future of Media Summit

This event brings together broadcasters, journalists, content creators, and bloggers to share best practices and discuss what is next on the continent’s media landscape.

Afrobeats & Eats Fest

This is a day-long celebration of African food and music. We know that some of the best conversations happen over a shared meal. We also know that music often serves as the soundtrack for some of our most memorable moments. Why not pair the two together for an epic evening of unforgettable food, music and game-changing connections.

#SHOPAFRICA

Across the continent fashion, specifically our garments (traditional or not) are an integral part of every important occasion and #SMWLagos is no different. #SHOPAFRICA is where local designers, brands, and fashion enthusiasts converge.

BeatFM Music Day

Music day features key stakeholders discussing the impact of social media and technology on the music industry across Africa.

SMW Lagos 2018 will be located at Landmark Centre on Water Corporation Road in Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

To learn more about SMW Lagos 2018, visit: http://smwlagos.com/. For the latest news and updates, follow SMW Lagos on Twitter via @SMWLagos or on Facebook via facebook.com/SMWLagos.

SMW Lagos 2018 Partners include: BBC, BeatFM, BellaNaija, Channels TV, New African, Fidelity Bank, FirstBank, GT Bank, YouTube, Jumia, MainOne, Microsoft, NERI (North Eastern Regional Initiative), Pulse, Samsung, Stanbic IBTC, The Guardian, TRACE, USAID, Business Day, C.Moore Media, Code Lagos, Lagos Innovates, and Robert Taylor Media.

:: SMW Lagos is produced by AFRIKA21 and Dragon Africa ::