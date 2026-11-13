CANEX Create-thon, powered by Gebeya, announces nine winners at Afreximbank’s CANEX WKND 2026

Nine creators have been named winners across gaming, video and music at CANEX WKND 2026, following the live pitch finale of the CANEX Create-thon, powered by Gebeya. Held on 6 November at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Cultural and Creative Arts in Lagos, the session brought together finalists, industry judges and creative and technology leaders to explore Africa’s opportunities in the artificial intelligence economy.

Nine creators have been named winners across gaming, video and music at CANEX WKND 2026, following the live pitch finale of the CANEX Create-thon, powered by Gebeya. Held on 6 November at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Cultural and Creative Arts in Lagos, the session brought together finalists, industry judges and creative and technology leaders to explore Africa’s opportunities in the artificial intelligence economy.

Organised through the African Export-Import Bank’s (Afreximbank) Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme, in partnership with Gebeya and the Afreximbank Innovation Lab, the competition challenged creators to turn African-inspired ideas into working projects using Gebeya’s Dala Studio. Participants used AI tools within Dala Studio to produce digital games, videos and music, supported by computing resources and technical guidance. The session- which also marked the official launch of the Afreximbank Innovation Lab-aimed to demonstrate how access to technology can help African creators turn ideas into AI-powered digital creations, while examining the skills, infrastructure and commercial opportunities needed to build sustainable creative businesses. Alongside the live pitches, a panel discussion explored the theme, “Claiming Our Stake in the AI Revolution”, bringing forth a much-needed conversation on the opportunities as well as challenges of this fast-evolving area, as well as what it means for African creators.

According to Gebeya, around 6,000 creators from 43 countries participated in the competition, submitting 792 games, music tracks and videos built on Dala Studio. The top three creators in each category advanced to the live pitch finale.

Speaking at the opening of the session, Temwa Gondwe, Director, Creatives and Diaspora at Afreximbank, emphasised that Africa’s creative influence must translate into greater ownership and economic returns. He called for affordable computing power, accessible creative tools, effective distribution channels and stronger protection of creators’ intellectual property.

“The question is not whether Africa will participate. The question is how much value Africa will create and own and retain,” Gondwe said.

He highlighted the importance of connecting creators with investors, buyers and audiences, arguing that access to technology must be accompanied by opportunities to build sustainable businesses.

The nine category winners were:

Gaming: Feven Birhanu, first place; Micheal Nomyongo, second place; and Angulu Paul Otoroza, third place.

Video: Racheal Ifeoma Ogugua, first place; Hassan Ahmed, second place; and Temilorun Okediji, third place.

Music: Ndaya Victoria Mulidiki, first place; David AMA, second place; and Nadia Eman Ibrahim, third place.

The competition offered a total prize pool of US$50,000. Under its published award structure, first-, second- and third-place prizes in each category are US$7,000, US$3,500 and US$1,500 respectively, with additional awards for qualifying creators from the top 20 African countries.

The live pitch judging panel comprised Oluwasemilore Oludipe, Programmes Manager at Co-creation HUB (CcHUB); Mayenzeke Baza, Chief Investment and Development Officer at CEEIT; and Miebaka Anga, Strategic Partner Manager at YouTube.

Amadou Daffe, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Gebeya, urged young Africans to move beyond experimenting with AI and use it to create products and services that generate income.

“Knowledge is in the pocket. The question is, what do you do with it?” Daffe said.

He argued that the practical challenge is helping creators recognise and pursue the commercial possibilities of the technology. Drawing on Gebeya’s experience, he highlighted the importance of local-language capabilities and local-currency payment options in making digital tools more accessible to African users.

The panel was moderated by Omolabake Olagunju, Programme Manager at CcHUB Creative Economy. Joining Daffe were Malik Afegbua, Founder of Slick City Media; Uchechi Arinze, Creative Director and Founder of CHéCHI; Ibrahim Tsado Yisa, Africa Director at Udu Technologies; and Oo Nwoye, Founder of TechCircle.

The discussion examined how AI is changing the creation and consumption of creative work, including questions of ownership and originality. Contributions also explored intentional storytelling, cultural representation, algorithmic bias and the cost of accessing digital tools, highlighting the need to consider whose stories are being told and how African cultures are represented.

Emeka Onyia, Afreximbank’s Director, Digital Business and Innovation, described the session as an inaugural activity for the Afreximbank Innovation Lab. He said AI was lowering some of the equipment and production barriers facing creators, while stressing that skills and the effective use of tools remained essential. He also outlined the Lab’s ambition to bring people together to develop ideas and technologies that support African trade.

With a format centred on working projects rather than proposals alone, the Create-Thon combined practical technology access, mentorship and industry exposure. Gebeya also acknowledged IREX’s support for the initiative.

For Afreximbank, the competition forms part of its broader work through CANEX to develop and commercialise Africa’s creative and cultural industries, helping creators reach markets, attract partners and retain more value from their work.