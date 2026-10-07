With cotton, Africa is weaving its own beautiful story

As we celebrate World Cotton Day, we look at the remarkable impact of this beautiful white fibre.

Beyond that soft and comfortable T-shirt, those jeans that seem to last forever, the sheets we sleep on, the towels we dry ourselves with, and many medical and cosmetic applications lies a story. Or more accurately, many wonderful stories.

Across Africa, 32 million small-holder farmers manage about 80% of available farmland. These small family-run businesses produce food and other crops that support individual livelihoods and significantly contribute to the food supply and security of their countries.

For many of them, cotton provides not only an essential source of cash flow but also access to extension services, training, logistics support and other services.

As the international community recognises and tries to address the effects of climate change, farmers in Africa face the economic and social effects of increasingly frequent extreme weather events.

As guardians of their lands, these small-scale farmers embrace a fascinating combination of ancient wisdom and modern science, producing cotton and other crops in inherently eco-friendly ways.

The soils are not being compacted by heavy equipment, water resources aren’t being depleted through irrigation, the application of biochar, compost and artisanal organic foliar feeds reduces the use of detrimental synthetic fertilisers, and extensive areas of land are being rehabilitated through effective correction and prevention of soil erosion, cover-cropping and border crops.

These practices alone cannot shield farmers from extreme weather events, but they are improving soil health, fertility and biodiversity, which in turn is improving land and farmer resilience under challenging circumstances.

Where to next?

For decades, Africa’s relationship with the global textile trade has been defined by a frustrating paradox.

While our continent produces roughly 5.5% of the world’s raw cotton fibre, we have historically exported over 70% to 90% of it in its rawest, lowest-value form. Adding insult to injury, African nations spend an estimated $50 bn annually importing finished textiles and second-hand clothing.

Essentially, we have been exporting local jobs and importing global textile waste.

On World Cotton Day, we celebrate the commitment by African governments, Development Organisations, NGOs and private sector companies to developing sustainable, ethical value addition across the continent.

The African Textile Renaissance Plan launched by Afreximbank, ARISE IIP, and Rieter is a $5 bn industrial initiative aimed at revitalising Africa’s textile sector.

This effort is further enhanced by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which prioritises seamless cross-border textile value chains. These initiatives are not just plans or dreams – specialised economic zones like the GDIZ Industrial Zone in Benin are already demonstrating massive success.

Instead of exporting raw fibre, these zones are linking cotton growers across regional corridors directly to high-tech, domestic textile and apparel factories. These factories have already created over 16,000 local jobs and are producing high-quality apparel and household textiles for large international brands and retailers.

But it’s not just statistics – those 16,000 jobs are not just jobs; they are good jobs where the conditions of employment meet international standards. They’re jobs that develop skills and industrial experience and open pathways for youth, women and men.

What those 16,000 people produce are not just high-quality garments; they are traceable from farmer to end product. Woven into each thread is their African story, of the farmers, their families, the value chains, and the visible path to economic self-reliance.

Enhancing the selection of commercially produced apparel, African designers and innovators are preserving our heritage by hand-weaving and hand-dyeing traditional fabrics and patterns, producing garments and accessories that meet modern quality, performance and design specifications.

Today we celebrate the African plan for a truly sustainable textile economy – fairer, greener and self-reliant.

But above all we celebrate the farmers and the sewers on whom this vision depends. So, when you buy a beautiful T-shirt, jeans or any other cotton product, look to see if it has a story even close to the beauty, bravery and integrity of one made from African cotton.

The African Cotton Foundation is a private sector-led foundation committed to supporting Africa’s smallholder farmers whilst protecting the environment through pre-competitive collaboration and project implementation. For more information, please contact [email protected]