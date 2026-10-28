Africa’s trade corridors should be about value, not extraction

Ahead of the West Africa Integration and Investment Summit (WAIIS) 2026, the question is no longer whether Africa can build roads, railways, ports and power lines. It is whether those investments build productive economies along the way.

For too long, Africa’s development corridors have been judged by the wrong test: how efficiently they move commodities to ports.

A corridor that ships bauxite, iron ore, cocoa or copper out faster, while leaving behind little industry, few skilled jobs and weak local supply chains, is not a development corridor. It is an export route.

Africa’s next generation of corridors should be designed for value creation: minerals to beneficiation, farms to agro-industry, power to productive use, ports to industrial zones, regional trade to African enterprise.

This is a moment of rare political alignment.

Under President Julius Maada Bio’s chairmanship of ECOWAS, West Africa is charting a renewed path to regional integration. An integrated corridor is that vision made physical: borders that connect rather than divide, economies that trade with one another, infrastructure built for a region rather than a single export.

The West Africa Integration and Investment Summit (WAIIS) 2026 exists to turn that ambition into delivery across four pillars: energy, agribusiness, minerals and digital transformation.

In a well-designed corridor, these are not separate tracks but one system.

Part of the fix is governance

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s recent report, Africa on the Move, puts the stakes precisely: there will be no real continental integration, and no domestic resource mobilisation, without strengthening mobility and connectivity within Africa.

Today’s infrastructure network was conceived mainly to export raw commodities, not to connect African economies. The physical map still reflects an economic map drawn by others.

We write this together deliberately.

If the old map was drawn in Europe, the honest European response today is a different offer. Through Global Gateway, Europe has pledged €150 bn of investment in Africa, much of it destined for strategic corridors.

That capital must be judged by the same test. Modernising old export routes would fail both continents.

Financing beneficiation, agro-industry, productive energy and African-owned digital rails would leave value where the resources are.

Enabel, the Belgian development agency one of us leads, is applying that standard from West Africa’s coastal corridor to Mozambique’s Nacala Corridor, because corridors succeed or fail in implementation, not communiqués.

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative’s work on the Lobito Corridor shows that development impact depends on transparency, coordination and accountable governance. Corridors concentrate rents, land, permits, concessions and public investment; in that complexity, value disappears between announcement and delivery.

What is not measured is not governed; what is not governed is captured.

Building and owning the intelligence layer

There is a second risk, just as important: the digital version of the same extractive pattern. For a century, Africa exported raw materials and imported finished goods. In the age of artificial intelligence, it must not export raw data and import finished intelligence.

The digital backbone that clears a trader’s goods, settles a farmer’s payment and gives governments a real-time corridor view enables every other pillar. Africa proved a generation ago that connectivity could be built here, profitably and at scale.

The intelligence layer must be built the same way and owned at home.

The next African corridor therefore needs an operating system: not another master plan or static dashboard, but a live, African-owned, AI-enabled layer holding its assets, trade flows, energy demand, industrial opportunities, governance risks, financing gaps and community obligations in one current picture.

Governments can negotiate from evidence, investors can identify bankable projects, communities can track commitments, and African institutions can keep the intelligence their own infrastructure produces.

The partners who fund rails, ports and power should also fund the development and continuing operation of this layer, with the same seriousness: it makes those investments measurable, governable and bankable.

A corridor built this way turns regional agendas into a single productive system: cross-border energy trade, regional rice and food-systems value chains, mineral beneficiation such as bauxite-to-aluminium, and the digital trade rails that connect them.

From Lobito to Nacala, from Abidjan-Lagos-Ouagadougou to the Mano River, the test is already live.

Guinea holds the world’s largest bauxite reserves, while Sierra Leone and Liberia offer ports, energy and regional industrial pathways. Designed poorly, the corridor becomes another export chute; designed well, it anchors industry, power and enterprise across three economies.

That is why WAIIS 2026 is putting forward a practical first step: a Mano River Corridor Operating System, developed through its Secretariat with AfCEN as technical and operating partner, anchored industrially by UNIDO, and supported by European delivery partners, Enabel among them, through Global Gateway.

We call on the Mano River Union member states to adopt it, with a concrete first mandate: establish the governance baseline; map energy, agribusiness, minerals and digital opportunities; identify bankable projects; build an AI-ready corridor data architecture; and establish the live operating picture that moves a corridor from communiqué to delivery.

The conditions are aligning – the AfCFTA’s market logic, demand for critical minerals, falling-cost renewables and AI’s capacity to manage complexity. None produces transformation on its own.

Africa will build corridors. The choice is whether they move raw materials out or build value within; whether they export data or keep intelligence at home. Africa and Europe can make that choice together: as co-investors in value creation, not counterparties in extraction.

Dr Kandeh K. Yumkella, a two-term former Director-General of UNIDO and former UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Secretary-General and founding CEO of Sustainable Energy for ALL, is ECOWAS Special Envoy and CEO of the WAIIS 2026 Summit.

Jean Van Wetter is Director-General of Enabel, the Belgian development agency.