The Polygamist – unashamedly African

Netflix’s phenomenal hit, The Polygamist, demonstrates the power of great storytelling and, in the process, changes how people see Africa and themselves.

I usually approach a 22-episode TV series with suspicion and trepidation. What could the producers possibly have to share that would keep me engaged for 11 hours of my life? The answer, typically, has been: not much.

But every so often, a series comes along that’s gripping. Not just because the storyline is compelling and relatable, but because, even as you are watching it, you know you are experiencing a cultural phenomenon.

The Netflix series The Polygamist felt just like that.

Love it or hate it, The Polygamist put Africa in the global spotlight, and thankfully not for the usual reasons. People across the continent and around the world were talking about an African story – and this really was one – simply because they could not stop watching it.

In just seven weeks, it had 27.6m views across the world and stayed in Netflix’s global Top 10 throughout. Like Squid Game, Lupin and Money Heist, it transcended its home market and sustained a run in Netflix’s Global Top 10. For me, it has become a gold-standard case study on how to build continental unity and change the narrative.

The Polygamist has done what few politicians have been able to do – unite Africans. The show brought us together in a conversation about ourselves and other complicated moral codes that are so recognisably African.

In Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Malawi, South Africa, audiences were debating the same things – infidelity, family, money, tradition, status, gender roles. Almost everyone knows a ‘Jonasi’, the lead character – and it was clear that far more connected us in this story than divided us.

We were all debating whether Jonasi was practising culture or just plain old adultery. In an increasingly fragmented world, that kind of cultural connection really matters.

But the series’ most powerful impact was entirely inadvertent.

The Polygamist never announced: “Look at modern African wealth.” It simply showed it. The houses, fashion, cars and lifestyles were the backdrop, not the storyline. It shouted Africa is sophisticated and traditional all at once by whispering it gently.

That matters.

Six years of leading a narrative change organisation has taught me that great storytelling works. The Polygamist landed its message because it was first and foremost a great story with all the twists and turns and conflict needed to make you care.

A great story – not a good, important, positive or necessary story – works because it gives audiences compelling characters and a reason to stay hooked while quietly pushing the boundaries of what they understand to be real.

African filmmakers, particularly in Nollywood, have understood this for decades. Audiences do not necessarily come for the setting, location or special effects – they certainly help – they come for the story.

The Polygamist didn’t just tell a compelling story; it told a story that was authentic and rooted. It put South African and African culture and all the tensions that exist around them into the world without stopping to explain or sanitise.

Like Afrobeats before it, The Polygamist was unapologetically African, and that is precisely why it travelled. The series felt authentic because it was an entirely Black, African universe that was both aspirational and relatable.

It’s a lesson for us. We don’t have to be less African to be more global.

The Polygamist reminded me that the stories with the greatest power to shift narratives are not the ones trying the hardest to do so. They are simply great stories, told authentically. Get that right, and a story can entertain, inform and in this case, unite us across borders, quietly changing how the world sees Africa and how we see ourselves.