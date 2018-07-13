0 South Africa's Caster Semenya rans fastest time of 2018
Caster Semenya produced the fastest time in the world this year for the women’s 1,000 meters at the Diamond League athletics being held in Rabat – Morocco. 

The South African athlete opened up a big lead from the start on Friday 13 July,  and eventually clocked 2 minutes, 31.01 seconds.

The previous best time this year was also set by Semenya when she clocked 2:35.43 in Pretoria in March.

Ce’Aira Brown of the United States. finished second in 2:35.85, ahead of fellow countrywoman Kaela Edwards (2:36.13).

Source: Associated Press

