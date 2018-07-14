SOUTH AFRICA: New Nelson Mandela banknotes unveiled with poignant reminders

Five new commemorative Nelson Mandela banknotes, depicting different stages of the global icon’s life were launched in Pretoria on Friday.

At a special launch event held at the symbolic Freedom Park in Pretoria, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) unveiled the notes of which 400 million to the value of 140 billion Rands ( R140billion) have been printed and will be in circulation for the next three months, to honour Nelson Mandela’s Centenary – which falls on 18 July. Also launched is a R5 coin.

The notes, R10, R20, R50, R100 and R200 all carry different and poignant moments and experiences in the freedom fighter’s life.

The R10 features Mandela’s birthplace – Mvezo in Eastern Cape; the R20 carries the iconic Mandela Soweto home, which stands a symbol of resistance against apartheid (now a museum); the R50 note is of the spot in Cedara the small town in Howick, Natal, where he was captured and arrested after 17 months on the run from apartheid police. From this spot, he would spend 27 years in prison, 18 of them at the notorious Robben Island which is depicted on the R100 note. The R200 symbolises Mandela as a free man and south Africa’s first black President.

In a statement released earlier, the Reserve Bank explained that the banknotes and the coin are among the most secure in the world.

The security features embedded in South Africa’s banknotes and coin represent the most innovative advances in global design and technology, with several noticeable security features, including:

the ability to feel the raised lines on the front-bottom left and right-hand side of the banknote;

two matching numbers on the back of the note;

raised printing on Mandela’s face on the front of the note;

a series of ‘little dots’ on the front left and back right of the notes;

the shiny security thread down the centre of the note that should change colour when viewing it from a different angle; and

a ‘complete animal’ on the bottom left of the note when holding it towards a light source.

“When it comes to the commemorative R5 circulation coin, the ‘1918’ on the face of the coin should change to ‘2018’ when viewing it at an angle,” the Bank said assuring further: “The second security feature is to check whether you can see ‘SARB’ and ‘R5’ inscribed on the outer edge of the coin.”

But the launch of the new notes also carries a message in line with many other Mandela Centenary events taking place. The Bank said the idea behind for the release of the notes is to create an “extensive public awareness campaign under the banner #TheMadibaInMe,” encouraging South Africans to live to remind each other and pass on the Mandela’s values during the moment of money exchange.