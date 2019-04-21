0 “We are outraged by this attack” WHO as Ebola doctor is killed in DRC
Close
“We are outraged by this attack. Health workers must never be targets,” WHO as Ebola doctor is killed in DRCongo

Current Affairs

“We are outraged by this attack. Health workers must never be targets,” WHO as Ebola doctor is killed in DRCongo

The World Health Organisation and the United Nations are just some of the global agencies that have condemned the killing on 19 April, of Dr Richard Valery Mouzoko Kiboung, in an attack on an Ebola treatment centre in eastern DRCongo.

Dr Mouzoko, a Cameroonian epidemiologist deployed by WHO in response to the Ebola outbreak in the DRCongo, died in the attack at the Butembo University Hospital Ebola treatment centre.

Butembo, has been an epicentre of the current outbreak which is said to have claimed more than 800 lives. Two other personnel were injured.

Dr Richard Valery Mouzoko Kiboung – died in the recent Butembo attack.

 “I and all of WHO are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and brother Dr Mouzoko. He put himself on the frontline to save lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. WHO Director-General said in a statement.

 “This is a tragic reminder of the risks health workers take every day to protect the lives and health of others…We are outraged by this attack. Health workers and health facilities must never be targets,” he said.

 “We are assessing the security situation to ensure the safety of all patients, health workers and Ebola responders”, said Dr Tedros. “At the same time, we remain committed to continue supporting the Ministry of Health of DRC to end this outbreak as quickly as possible.”

He later took to twitter to share further, the consequences of the attack on both local communities and the family of Dr Mouzoko: ” [the death] has huge ripple effects that are felt by the people they served, the communities in need, and of course their loved ones.”

Spare no effort

The attacks on Ebola treatment centres have been blamed on local militia suspicious of the source of the outbreak which they believe has been deliberately planted in the region by foreigners.

UN chief António Guterres called on the Congolese authorities “to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing to justice the perpetrators” of this week’s attack, and expressed “the determination of the United Nations system to continue their work in support of the Congolese authorities to bring the Ebola outbreak to an end.” 

The UN says, more than 1,200 confirmed and probable cases of Ebola have been recorded since the outbreak began, with more than 760 deaths confirmed.

This picture taken on March 9, 2019 shows a general view of the town of Butembo, the epicentre of DR Congo’s latest Ebola outbreak. – Attacks on the Ebola Treatment Centres have meant that health works and NGO’s workers responding to the crisis have had to stop activities and leave the area. In the past month alone, there had been more than 30 attacks and incidents involving elements of the Ebola response. The outbreak emerged in North Kivu last August and then spread to neighbouring Ituri province. It has claimed 561 lives out of 894 recorded cases, according the latest DRC health ministry figures. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

Rate this article

Author Thumbnail
Written by Regina Jane Jere

reGina Jane Jere is a Zambian-born London-based journalist and founding Editor of the New African Woman magazine the sister-publication of the New African magazine of which she was the Deputy Editor for over a decade. The mother of two juggles a wide-range of editorial and managerial duties, but she has particular passion on women’s health, education, rights and empowerment. She is also a former Zambian correspondent for Agence France Presse, and a former Africa Researcher at Index on Censorship. She writes extensively on a wide range of issues, from politics to women’s rights, media and free speech to beauty and fashion.

Related Posts

Must Read – April Print Edition – Cover Story

Unmissable Past Stories