Africans in the diaspora are an ‘exceptional asset’ – AfDB President

“Africa has an exceptional asset: a community of millions of women and men across the globe, whose commitment is a source of strength. Our responsibility is to transform this strength into a driving force for development,” Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, the President of the AfDB (African Development Bank), said during a high-level meeting dedicated to the AfDB’s Initiative for the diaspora, held on 9 November 2026 in Paris.

“How can we harness the collective strength of the diaspora to promote the prosperity of the African continent?” Dr. Tah summarised.

The issue is not merely financial: “The diaspora represents one of the continent’s greatest strengths through its talents, expertise, investments and networks”, the AfDB President stressed.

For the time being, no concrete plans have been announced by the Pan-African institution, which is fine-tuning its NAFAd (New Financial Architecture for Development). The aim is to create the instruments and the financial and technical mechanisms capable of channeling the diaspora’s energy into high-impact investments for Africa’s development and transformation.

This ties in with the AfDB president’s initial “key priorities”, namely the mobilisation of capital and the reform of the financial architecture. All this comes at a time when Africa is facing a funding shortfall of around $400bn, whilst at the same time Africans’ savings amount to around $4,000 bn.

“Local solutions must be financed locally, where possible,” said Sidi Ould Tah, who took office in September 2025. This is by no means incompatible with the creation of international platforms in which the diaspora can participate.

The diaspora needs more guarantees and returns on investment, as financier Didier Acouetey, an adviser to the AfDB, pointed out during his speech – a view echoed by other participants at the meeting. Innovative solutions are therefore needed to attract investment from abroad, and thus from the diaspora. The AfDB’s recent support for the investment insurer ATIDI forms part of this approach.

A strategy for talent mobility

Africans in the diaspora, for the most part, send funds to their families and loved ones; they have little or no interest in investment. And when they are able to consider it, they are sometimes faced with unhelpful legislation: remittances are expensive, and taxation on financial products is often a deterrent, for example in France.

It is up to institutions such as the AfDB to offer innovative products (development funds, crowdfunding, etc.) that are attractive to all. Sidi Ould Tah acknowledges that “no financial mechanism, however innovative, will ever replace the trust, expertise and entrepreneurial spirit of the diaspora”. In addition to its strengths, “the diaspora offers its ability to connect Africa to global markets”, he added.

And yet, “there are, including from France, financial instruments, investment funds, bonds and private equity projects aimed at Africa, offering returns just as attractive as those found here and there”, observed Benin’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Corinne Amori Brunet, addressing an audience of diaspora representatives. Contrary to popular belief, these products “do not carry a higher risk”.

The AfDB aims to maintain its position in the diaspora’s strategic role: its engineers, financiers, artists and entrepreneurs form “a bridge” between Africa and global decision-making centres. It is out of the question for the pan-African bank to ignore this reality. For Sidi Ould Tah, the aim is to move “from a ‘brain drain’ mindset to one of talent circulation”. The institution has set itself a year to implement a series of high-impact projects, partly funded by new instruments designed for the diaspora.

This article was first published in French in Le Magazine de L’Afrique here.