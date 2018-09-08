Political support is more important than seeds, weather and oil in Africa’s agriculture progress, says new report.

Most African countries are struggling to follow the lead of Asian countries in using agriculture to spark widespread economic growth because they have yet to marshal strong political support for agriculture, according to a new report released by the by the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

The African Agriculture Status Report (AASR) offers a detailed exploration of the different levers governments must pull to unleash the potential of their smallholder farmers to deliver both food security and economic growth and crucially proffers Seven key recommendations.

“Our experience and lessons have shown that impact can be achieved faster by supporting countries to deliver on their own transformation; driving scale through a well-planned and coordinated approach to resources in the public domain to build systems and institutions,” said AGRA President Dr. Agnes Kalibata, commenting on the report which was released at the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) which is concluding in Kigali, Rwanda, today.

“Governments are definitely central to driving an inclusive agriculture transformation agenda. This body of work recognizes their role and aims to highlight the value of strengthening country planning, coordination and implementation capacity while supporting the development of an effective private sector and enabling regulatory environment,” she adds

Seven key recommendations from the report , “Catalyzing State Capacity to Drive Agriculture Transformation” include: