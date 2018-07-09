Africa gets first in-flight Wi-Fi installation

The multinational conglomerate – Honeywell International – has confirmed the first installations of its JetWave satellite communications hardware in Africa, bringing a high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi solution to business jets on the African continent for the first time.

ExecuJet South Africa installed Honeywell’s JetWave hardware onboard Global Express and Challenger 604 aircraft at its Johannesburg base. JetWave delivers access to the faster Ka-band satellite communications network, provided by Inmarsat through its Jet ConneX service. This gives passengers and flight operators access to reliable, high-speed “Wi-Fi in the sky” that allows easy use of high bandwidth services such as video streaming, online conferencing, and gaming applications at speeds users are used to achieving at home or in the office.

“ExecuJet South Africa is committed to delivering best-in-class aviation services, and we recognize the importance of reliable in-flight connectivity to heighten the passenger experience and modernize flight operations,” said Warwick Stone, MRO business development manager, ExecuJet South Africa.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Honeywell to provide our customers with the benefits of reliable, global, high-speed, in-flight Wi-Fi.”

ExecuJet South Africa is also among the first to offer “Fly Away” installations of the JetWave hardware on select aircraft platforms. By offering turnkey installations in fewer than 15 days, aircraft downtime is reduced to install this next-generation connectivity solution and passengers can benefit from increased productivity and seamless in-flight Wi-Fi in the air.

“As Africa’s aviation industry expands, we are welcoming a growing number of business aviation users, and with them comes a greater need for reliable, high-speed in-flight connectivity,” said Rudolph Louw, aerospace leader – Africa, Honeywell. “As an industry leader in Connected Aircraft technologies, our JetWave hardware is designed to significantly upgrade the connectivity onboard these jets, enhancing the experience of passengers, pilots, flight crews and aircraft operators. These installations in South Africa illustrate the truly global nature and reach of our connectivity solution and satellite network.”

Honeywell’s JetWave Satellite Communications terminals provide a seamless, in-ﬂight Ka-band global broadband service that is available worldwide. As the exclusive hardware with access to the Inmarsat Jet ConneX network, the JetWave system is designed to provide seamless data connectivity around the world. The hardware and network are optimized to work in flight, providing an outstanding passenger connectivity experience.

JetWave is optimized for Inmarsat’s Ka-band network to ensure a reliable, global in-flight connectivity experience. Through the Jet ConneX service, business jet operators experience industry-leading Connected Aircraft capabilities delivering the bandwidth to meet passenger demand for seamless access to business applications, online networks and entertainment options while they fly.

