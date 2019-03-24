Kenya’s Peter Tabichi wins 2019 Global Teacher Prize

The Varkey Foundation’s Global Teacher Prize was unveiled at this year’s Global Skills & Education Forum.

Peter Tabichi, a maths and physics teacher at Keriko Secondary School, Nakuru County, Kenya, has won this year’s $1m Global Teacher Prize at an award ceremony hosted by US celebrity Hugh Jackman in Dubai.

Now in its fifth year, the prize seeks to celebrate the contribution teachers make to society around the world.

Chosen from among 10 other finalists – including professors from Australia, Japan and Georgia – Tabichi faced stiff competition having already made it through 10,000 nominations and applications from 179 countries.

Accepting the prize at end of the Global Skills & Education Forum, he said: “I accept this recognition on behalf of all the hard-working teachers around the world who are transforming the lives of others.”

Tabichi gives 80% of his monthly income to the poor and through dedicated teaching has driven his poorly-resourced school to emerge victorious in a nationwide science competition.

By making students believe in themselves, enrolment has doubled to 400 over three years, and cases of indiscipline have fallen from 30 per week to just three.

Girls’ achievement in particular has been boosted, with girls now leading boys in all four tests set in the last year.

“The value of a teacher cannot be measure by monthly salary,” he continued.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a video message to the ceremony congratulating Tabichi .

“You are a shining example of what the human spirit can achieve; not just for Kenya; not just for Africa; but for the whole world. Peter you chose to teach in a remote part of Kenya at Keriko mixed day secondary school and you chose to transform lives in such a situation. You give me faith that Africa’s best days are ahead of us and your story will light the way for future generations.”

The prize and forum was supported by the Varkey Foundation with the conference taking place under the high patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates.