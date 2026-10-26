Dangote’s IPO is rewiring intra-African investment

Africa’s largest IPO is reaching investors in Nairobi, Gaborone, Kampala, Kigali, Cairo and Addis Ababa through a patchwork of depositary receipts. The plumbing is imperfect, the access uneven, but the idea it proves was unthinkable a few years ago.

In May 2024, the richest man in Africa sat on a stage in Kigali and complained about his passport.

“As an investor, as someone who wants to make Africa great, I have to apply for 35 different visas on my passport,” Aliko Dangote told the Africa CEO Forum. Then he turned to the French oil executive beside him, TotalEnergies’ Patrick Pouyanné, and delivered the line that went around the continent: “You don’t need 35 visas on your French passport. This means you have freer movement than I do in Africa.”

Two and a half years later, Dangote is trying to move something across African borders that has historically travelled with even more difficulty than people: ownership.

Shares in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, a 700,000 barrel-a-day complex in Lekki, are now being offered to investors in Kenya, Botswana, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia and, as of this week, Egypt.

A Nairobi pension fund, a Gaborone public servant and a qualified investor in Addis Ababa can each, in different ways and with different limits, hold a slice of a Nigerian industrial asset without opening a Lagos brokerage account or boarding a plane.

That is the real story of the Dangote IPO. Not the naira raised, which Dangote himself says he does not need, but the borders it is quietly testing.

The 35-visa continent

The offer opened on the Nigerian Exchange on September 14 and now closes on October 27, after a two-week extension aimed squarely at African investors outside Nigeria.

Priced at ₦525 per share for roughly 3.3% of the company, the IPO values the refinery at $49 bn. Accounts presented in Addis Ababa this week put nine-month 2026 revenue at $22.5 bn and profit after tax at $4.7 bn, with $6.7 bn in cash.

To see why this matters, start with how disconnected African capital has been.

When Dangote made his Kigali complaint, close to half of all journeys within Africa still required a visa before departure. Rwanda, Benin, The Gambia and the Seychelles had opened their doors to all Africans. Most of the continent had not.

Dangote’s frustration was personal, but his diagnosis was structural: “I really don’t have the time to go and be dropping my passports in embassies to get a visa,” he said, adding that the regional markets had to work first before the African Continental Free Trade Area could.

If people struggled to cross borders, capital struggled more.

A Kenyan saver who wanted a piece of a Nigerian company had, in practice, three options: open a foreign brokerage account and navigate KYC in another jurisdiction, move dollars through a central bank that may or may not release them, or buy the company in London.

For decades, the continent’s champions did exactly that: they listed abroad, and Africans who wanted exposure bought their own continent through Western exchanges.

The legal wiring made it worse. Each country’s securities regulator governs only its own territory. Nigeria’s SEC approved the Dangote prospectus, but it has no jurisdiction beyond Nigeria, and the offer was not registered as a public offering anywhere else.

AfCFTA has created a framework for trading goods across 54 markets. It has no equivalent for jointly regulating a share sale.

So when Dangote marketed the refinery as Africa’s IPO, the continent’s financial architecture was not built to deliver it. What happened next is the interesting part.

The plumbing: shares that travel without passports

The workaround is an old instrument used in a new direction: the depositary receipt. A local custodian holds the Nigerian shares; investors at home buy a receipt representing them, in their own currency, on their own exchange.

African companies have used receipts for years, but almost always outward, listing in London to reach Western money. This time the receipts point inward, from Lagos to Nairobi, Gaborone and Addis. Renaissance Capital’s Karimi Warui said that the group first considered conventional cross-listings, but found managing the rules of 10 jurisdictions too onerous and settled on receipts instead.

Kenya’s version is the most complete. It is the first time GDRs have been used for intra-African investment on the Nairobi bourse, and Renaissance plans to follow the template used for the Kenya Pipeline Company IPO, with M-Pesa trading expected once the receipts list. A Kenyan could, in principle, end up owning a Nigerian refinery from the same phone they use to pay for matatu fare.

Botswana’s role is just as telling. The region’s exchanges agreed on one venue for all of Southern Africa rather than each competing for a listing, with Angola reportedly also in the running. That is the kind of cooperation African bourses have discussed at conferences for twenty years.

United Capital’s chief executive, Peter Ashade, said in Addis Ababa that the Dangote team counted almost 51 of Africa’s 54 countries taking part in some form. That figure is the company’s own and impossible to verify yet. But even half of it would be without precedent.

What Dangote is actually selling

Issuers usually extend an offer because the book is thin. Dangote says his motivation is the opposite.

“The IPO is going very well. We will extend the closing date because we want more of our African brothers and sisters to participate,” he told journalists at the refinery on October 12. “When it comes to the amount of money we originally intended to raise, we have already received subscriptions amounting to more than three or four times that figure. So, it is not about the amount of money. It is about the number of people who will have the opportunity to participate in this offer.”

The framing has been consistent since the opening gong. The refinery had already raised $2.5 bn in a private placement in July that was 3.7 times oversubscribed, backed by sovereign funds and development finance institutions. On launch day, Dangote told the NGX floor: “The primary objective of this IPO is wealth distribution rather than capital accumulation, as we have already secured adequate financing for our operations.”

“What we are trying to do is to open up the market and make sure that when we open up the market, Africans and non-Africans will join us to have what you call the new Africa rising.” — Aliko Dangote

There is self-interest in this, and it is worth naming. A shareholder base spread across a dozen African countries is a political asset for a company that has fought regulators, fuel importers and its own national oil company. Owners in Nairobi and Gaborone are constituents for Dangote’s next project in their country, and he has already said his proposed refinery in Lamu, Kenya, should list in Nairobi and be open to investors across the continent.

But the self-interest and the public interest point the same way.

“As a group, we will list every company that we operate,” Dangote said at the gong ceremony. If he means it, the refinery is the first of a pipeline of African industrial listings, each built to be owned across borders from the start.

It echoes what he told the Kigali audience in 2024, long before there was a prospectus: “If we are waiting for foreigners to come and do it, the development of Africa is not going to happen.”

The fine print

None of this means the pan-African IPO has worked. In several ways, it has exposed how far the continent still has to go.

The take-up gap: Demand is overwhelmingly Nigerian. Dangote himself acknowledged in Addis that too few orders were coming from African investors outside Nigeria, which is why the deadline moved. Reuters described participation beyond Nigeria as patchy. In Kenya, investor Sultan Mwangi told Semafor that he expects retail participation to be far lower than hoped, citing thin investor education and confusion over how the receipts work.

The access gap: Receipts open a door, but often only for the wealthy. Ethiopia’s route is limited to 100 investors with at least ETB 10 million; Uganda’s to high-net-worth and professional investors. The “people’s IPO” is, outside Nigeria and Kenya, mostly an institutions-and-elites IPO for now.

The currency gap: Every receipt tracks a naira-denominated share. A Kenyan, Motswana or Ethiopian holder takes the refinery’s business risk and the naira’s exchange-rate risk at once. Renaissance Capital argues that the refinery’s dollar revenues and the option of dollar dividends soften this, but the risk does not disappear.

The liquidity gap: Most of the receipt listings still need regulatory sign-off after allotment. Until they trade, local holders own an asset they cannot easily sell at home. Ethiopia’s receipts, for example, can only list on ESX once ECMA and the exchange approve.

What changes after October

The final numbers will show how many non-Nigerians actually bought in. The more durable result is already visible: a template.

Before this offer, a cross-border African share sale meant cross-listing in each country, with separate prospectuses, approvals and timelines. That cost is why so few were attempted. The Dangote deal has shown that a single primary listing plus local receipts can reach several markets in weeks. Warui expects others to follow, suggesting companies like Safaricom could use GDRs to reach investors in South Africa and Nigeria.

Dangote expects the regulators to move next. “I’m sure with this, a lot of our own capital markets will also try and change their regulations.” He added that Kenya’s and Botswana’s markets alone could have filled the entire offer. The ECMA–SEC talks in Addis, and the SADC exchanges’ choice of one hub, suggest he may be right.

There is a larger shift underneath.

For most of the post-independence era, African integration was imagined from the top down: treaties, customs unions, a single passport that never quite arrived. The Dangote IPO suggests a different sequence. Capital, moving through private plumbing that regulators approve one country at a time, may integrate the continent faster than the free movement of people ever has.

In Kigali, Dangote complained that a French executive could move across Africa more freely than he could. By the end of this month, a share of his refinery may be able to sit in a portfolio in Nairobi, Gaborone and Addis Ababa without a single visa stamp.

The passport problem is not solved. But for the first time, African money is not waiting for it.