Labdi, Kenyan chanteuse and Orutu player, thrills Lagos

Visionary singer-songwriter and single-stringed fiddle (Orutu) instrumentalist Labdi took the stage as special guest at Lagos Fringe 2026 at a little past 9pm on Saturday November 7, 2026.

The petite Kenyan songstress sashayed in on the waves of a Sade song before launching into a lilting rendition of a song in Luo – a language spoken by millions in parts of East Africa- which had the audience singing along in a heartbeat.

Taking a break to riff on infidelity and gaslighting, she let her bass player wow the audience before launching into another song.

Her performance was a rousing mix of songs, commentary, and interaction with her audience.

“It’s my first time in Lagos and I looooove it,” she enthused. “It’s so different from what we see on social media.”

Taking another breather, she called on Jide, the pianist, to do his thing.

The next song was a call and response with her and the audience going toe to toe.

Then it was time for her signature instrument, the Orutu, a small Kenyan instrument that looks and sounds like the excitable lovechild of a kora and violin.

“This is my third one and the one with the most personality,” she told her audience before adding that “It used to be played solely by men. How boring.”

Her song which she called Pako, which means “Praise” in her Luo language, was full-on performance with the Orutu, her melodious voice and some ululation.

Stopping mid-performance she made a comment about self adulation. “Too often they tell us Africans to be humble but why should we be humble?” She asked to general laughter.

For her fourth song she asked the audience to rise to their feet as she sang and played the Orutu staccato style, bringing a special blend of novelty and something that felt like nostalgia to the stage, and winning herself new and enthusiastic fans in Lagos and beyond.