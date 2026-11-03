For Lagos Fashion Week, The Future is Craftsmanship

Running from October 28 through November 1, 2026, this year’s edition of Lagos Fashion Week (LFW) saw fashion lovers experience an electrifying week of fashion masterclasses, a showcase of statement wear, indigenous fabric making, and garment, bag, and hat construction.

When African fashion comes to Lagos, the temperature and energy hit the roof.

Guests arrive at the red carpet, building connections with cameras. The content creators- the new fashion engine room- bask in delight, prompting the poses, the walks and friendly chats about the designer brand that is worn by each of the bedazzling guests.

Away from the red carpets, paparazzi reconstruct street photography by moving some guests away from the branded backdrops to nearby seasoned walls that speak volumes about texture, history, and character.

This year’s edition of Lagos Fashion Week (LFW) followed the tradition of being spread across multiple venues, with some labelled “invitation only.”

At the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, fashion lovers saw an electrifying week of fashion masterclasses, a showcase of statement wear, indigenous fabric making, and garment, bag, and hat construction. From Adire to Aso-Oke jackets, the dramatic spectacle was heightened with an assortment of accessories worn by guests who drifted past cameras.

Inside, the runway was flanked by global buyers, brand sponsors, cultural curators, and fashion enthusiasts witnessing the 16th edition of Africa’s premier sartorial showcase.

Sisiano’s SS27 presentation, Some Birds Fly South, had models floating down the runway in weightless, hand-printed silk chiffon and sheer layers. The collection’s delicate fringe work offered a relaxed yet deeply expressive view of modern gender-fluid dressing.

In contrast, Orange Culture—led by creative director Adebayo Oke-Lawal—delivered a thought-provoking collection titled The In-Between. Known for challenging rigid definitions of masculinity, the brand utilised looped-yarn surfaces, tactile knitwear, and unexpected cutouts.

The collection explored the liminal space between comfort and experimentation, cementing Orange Culture’s status as one of the continent’s boldest creative voices.

Tailored to Deconstruct Tradition

The five-day event organised by Style House Files is proof that African fashion has evolved. It is not looking outside the continent for validation but has set its focus inwards for home-grown talent, fabrics, materials and the beauty of repurposing heritage objects.

There is a palpable air of respect that is ignited when a model struts across the catwalk or a foreign visitor is clad in an African designer brand. It is royalty in motion.

Designers explored indigenous textiles as blueprints for contemporary global wear. This shift from a relic mentality to empowerment is palpable as materials are reimagined for red carpet-worthy looks.

The traditional Yoruba Aso-Oke—previously reserved for ceremonial occasion wear in history—was crafted into architectural coats, blazers, and fluid corsetry.

Eastern Nigeria’s handwoven Akwete cloth resurfaced in unexpected tailored pieces. A case in point is Emmy Kasbit, a fashion brand founded by Emmanuel Okoro. Hinging on the indigenous loom-weaving culture, Emmy Kasbit’s collection, presented as a collaboration with concept retailer ALÁRA, reimagined hand-loomed textiles through sharp, immaculate tailoring.

The collection, adored by expatriates, relied heavily on structured shoulders, minimalist fastenings, and rich tactile contrasts. With its designs, Emmy Kasbit pays homage to ancestral craft that birthed this hyper-modern clothing line for men and women.

Benin Republic-based label Bakusoraya revived traditional African needlework through intricate embroidery and fringe detailing with an earthy neutral palette. Dukun’s iconic headpiece stood out on and off the runway, while Label Cute-Saint pushed cultural storytelling even further using hand-dyed Adire motifs with cowrie-shell finishing.

The stunned silence at the show was a visceral reminder that fashion is both a spiritual and communal expression.

Making African Fashion Circular Again

As global fashion navigates overproduction and supply chain vulnerabilities, Lagos is showing resilience through sustainable fashion practices. For many African designers at the LFW, sustainability is not just a buzzword but a necessity born out of resourcefulness in a state of scarcity as well as respect for raw materials.

At the Green Access initiative, in its eighth edition this year, a cohort of emerging talents committed to zero-waste tailoring, natural plant dyeing, upcycling, and closed-loop production models were under the spotlight.

With the sub-theme “CRAFTED IN PRACTICE: Reimagining Craft for a Circular Future,” the initiative featured emerging designers. One of them, Oluwadunsin Bolaji, spoke passionately about how her interest in cleaning up the environment of plastic waste led to the creation of DunsinCrafts, a label built on sustainable practice.

Putting a seal to the discussion, the founder of Style House Files, Omoyemi Akerele, spoke on how the value chain in sustainable practice can help improve the creative economy.

“We are moving away from the paradigm where sustainability is defined elsewhere and sold back to us,” she said. “African designers have always understood circularity. Our grandmothers did not throw away fabric; they repurposed it. What we are doing now is scaling that native intelligence into viable, scalable business models for the global market.”

One showstopper was the work of designer label Ajanéé in its Spring/Summer 2027 collection, titled Masquerading (Cloth as Spirit). In it, old sports jerseys and discarded knitwear were meticulously deconstructed and woven together with sheer organza and upcycled cotton to create ethereal, body-skimming gowns. The result was sophisticated fashion that proved zero-waste designs are highly desirable.

Nkwo, a pioneering figure in textile upcycling through its proprietary Dakala Cloth, presented a mesmerising collection constructed from fabric offcuts collected from local tailoring shops across Lagos. The garments, rich in texture and complex in colour gradation, amplified how waste can be converted into luxury fashion statements.

The Business of Fashion

While the main tent anchored the visual spectacle, the intellectual part of the fashion week was held indoors at the daytime Fashion Business Series (FBS). Stakeholders in fashion gathered to dialogue on the economic realities facing African brands.

Keynote sessions featured figures such as The Business of Fashion founder Imran Amed, Christie Brown creative director Aisha Ayensu, and Tokyo James creative director Iniye Tokyo James. Panellists deliberated on logistical and commercial bottlenecks to the business, including cross-border logistics, high tariff structures, and shipping inefficiencies that make sending a package from Lagos to Accra more expensive than shipping from Lagos to London.

Stakeholders harped on establishing legal frameworks to protect traditional patterns and textile techniques from corporate plagiarism, while ensuring fair wage standards for rural artisans who support the fashion ecosystem. Small-scale bespoke brands are rethinking industrial garment production hubs to meet growing international wholesale orders and deliver quality.

The presence of global retail platforms proved that international buyers are advancing towards artisanal luxury pieces.

Africa’s Blueprint for Global Fashion

The runway outside the tent was quite intriguing. A triumphant spectacle of personal expression, guests exuded breathtaking confidence, turning the venue plazas into an interactive gallery with content creators.

The LFW came to a close on Sunday, November 1, with a series of off-site showcases for private views only. Designers like Andrea Iyamah showcased an experiential presentation of resort wear while Lisa Folawiyo hosted an exclusive showcase celebrating her signature hand-beading.

Other off-site shows held earlier that week include Ejiro Amos Tafiri’s Reverie, the luxury Pan-African fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2027 (SS27) collection, which debuted on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at an exclusive private showcase at The Citadel in Victoria Island. Another is Mai Atafo’s phenomenal All Boys Out held in Lekki, where the designer unveiled his Spring/Summer 2027 (SS ’27) womenswear collection under the subtitle “A Measure of Her”, causing a stir with the introduction of his daughter as his assistant.

As the curtains closed at the Federal Palace Hotel with the Heineken-sponsored after-parties, Lagos Fashion Week 2026 reinforced African pride. Lagos searched for its soul with heritage, local craft, and circular models.

The message from the 2026 runways is simple yet audacious: the future of fashion is crafted, circular, and it speaks with a resounding African voice.

Images by Kunle Ogunfuyi.