Lucky is the writer who walks away from the certainty of a steady income to chase the uncertainty of storytelling. Fewer still live to see that gamble transformed into a hit Netflix series.

For Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi, the path from banking executive to full-time writer was neither simple, predictable nor comfortable, but today she speaks with the quiet conviction of someone who knows she made the right decision.

Asked whether she really left banking to write a book, her answer is characteristically direct.

“Yes.”

The simplicity of that answer obscures the years of anxiety, sacrifice and change that came before it because where banking offered predictability, writing offered none.

“It was a very difficult choice because, at that time, you know, when you have a stable career, a secure paycheck, and to give it up for writing, which is flimsy at most times, unpredictable income,” she says in an interview with New African Magazine.

The leap into writing was not born from a lack of opportunities in the corporate world. Instead, it emerged from a growing sense that she was being called towards something she could no longer ignore.

“But you know, something was wrestling in my conscience,” she recalls. “It was like a calling, calling you to come and write. And I was thinking, but I can’t leave the job, the security.”

For a long time, she resisted. “But I finally relented and left to pursue writing full-time.”

Today, when asked whether that decision has brought fulfilment, she does not hesitate. “Yes, absolutely.”

Adapting for the screen

That fulfilment has only deepened as The Polygamist, one of her most celebrated novels, found a second life on screen. Yet unlike many authors whose books are adapted for television, Nyathi deliberately resisted the temptation to become overly involved in shaping every creative choice.

“With this experience, I didn’t sit in the writer’s room,” she explains. For some writers, that distance might feel uncomfortable, but for her, it was necessary.

“I think it was also good to have some distance,” she explains, reaching for a vivid metaphor to explain that adapting a novel is a delicate process that requires freedom as much as fidelity. “I think adapting a book is a very tricky thing in the sense that it is like taking someone’s dress, cutting and redesigning it, and then giving it back to the author to say, here, wear it,” she says.

“Sometimes the author doesn’t like how it fits. And it can create a lot of tension.”

Stepping back allowed the creative team to explore ideas without feeling constrained by the presence of the person who first imagined the story.

“I think maybe also being in the room might have made people not explore the ideas that they might have wanted to pursue,” she says. “So they had that freedom to work without, you know, me as the creator of the story being there and influencing the outcome.”

“I’m still writing”

That freedom resulted in significant changes. The Netflix adaptation transplants the story from Zimbabwe to South Africa, while introducing entirely new characters, including the fan-favourite Magesh.

For literary purists, such alterations can be controversial. Nyathi, however, understands the realities of filmmaking.

“Moving it from Zimbabwe to South Africa in the series was a financing decision,” she explains. “They initially had wanted to make that work, but Zimbabwe, as a destination, was not viable for the film.”

Rather than resisting the move, Nyathi chose to focus on the practical motivations behind it. When it came to the introduction of Magesh, she viewed the character as a necessary adaptation to the demands of a visual medium.

“I think that they needed Jonasi to actually have a friend,” she says, noting that by drawing on her own experience as both a writer and filmmaker, she recognised what the character added to the narrative structure.

“Because of my experience in screenwriting and filmmaking as well, I kind of understand the mechanics. He needed someone to bounce off of.”

The same reasoning applied to changes made around Joyce’s character.

“Just the same way in the book, Joyce doesn’t have a friend, but they introduce a friend in the series,” Nyathi explains. “She also needs someone to bounce ideas off, I guess, and have a confidant.”

While the novelist may have had her own reasons for constructing the original story differently, she found the adaptation’s logic compelling.

“As a writer, you have your reasons why you have certain things,” she says. “But the motivations made sense.”

For someone whose most famous work revolves around polygamy, there is one question she answers even more quickly than the others.

Would she ever marry a polygamist?

“No, never,” she answers with neither ambiguity nor equivocation.

As for what comes next, Nyathi remains focused on the craft that first called her away from banking all those years ago.

“I’m still writing,” she says. Because I believe a story is the key, you know, everything starts with the story. And then it moves on to other things.”

This is a philosophy that has carried her from the banking halls to the bookshelves, and from the page to the screen. For Sue Nyathi, the medium may change, but the calling remains exactly the same: tell the story first and everything else will fall in place.

Lead image by Janet Otieno.