London stages grand tribute to Wole Soyinka at 90

To celebrate the 90th birthday of one of the world’s greatest writers and thinkers, Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, London’s Africa Centre has planned a nine-day tribute to the African literary genius.

Professor Wole Soyinka, the first African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986 is the focus of a nine-day programme at the Africa Centre, London honouring his immense contributions to literature, culture and human/civil rights advocacy.

The event, organised by the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange, Nigeria (WSICE) and The Africa Centre will run from Friday, July 19th to Saturday, July 27th. The culture rich programme includes exhibitions, roundtables, film screenings, live music performances and poetry recitals in honour of the great man.

Visitors will be able to explore Soyinka’s literary journey through ‘WS: A Life in Full’ – a comprehensive display of his published works and photographs from his personal archive.

This exhibition also features a rare presentation of Soyinka’s collection of Onicha Market literature. This consists of a number of pamphlets, books and other publications sold at the Onitsha Market in Nigeria in the 1950s and 1960s. Much of it was written in pidgin English.

Another highlight of the programme will be the London premiere of The man died, a feature film inspired by Soyinka’s prison notes of the same title.

Other activities include daily screenings of films and documentaries related to or inspired by Soyinka’s life and work.

Music is a major component of the celebrations. Kongi’s Nights is a series of evening entertainment including live music performances by Ed Keazor & the AfroFunk Collective, Juwon Ogungbe, Lekan Babalola, Aduke, Kayefi, MeOlogo, jazz sessions with Bumi Thomas and music party with DJ Abass and others. There will be poetry recitals and wine-tasting.

There will also be talks, seminars and workshops on themes such as Navigating the New Publishing Industry; The impact of AI on Culture & Identity and Culture Sponsorship & Corporate Social Responsibility;, and a seminar on The Future Is Now – A Decolonisation Intersection, by partner institution Bournemouth University.

Utopia Theatre will host a virtual unveiling of Soyinka’s portrait at the University of Sheffield. Also on the bill is Ijo-mode, a dance workshop for youths with Peter Badejo, OBE.

Winners of the essay competition on the theme, AI & New Media: Reimagining Culture, Identity & Humanity organised in partnership with TURAKA Art Centre, Chatham will be presented with prizes.

Commenting on the culture-rich tribute, Olu Alake, CEO of The Africa Centre says: “This year holds dual cause for celebration: The Africa Centre’s 60th anniversary and the 90th birthday of a global literary giant, Wole Soyinka.

“We are incredibly honoured to partner with the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) in celebrating Professor Soyinka’s remarkable life and his long-standing association with the Centre, dating back to 1969. He is not just a literary icon, but an integral part of our history. We are thrilled to host this momentous occasion and share Professor Soyinka’s story with all generations of literature lovers”.

Dr Teju Kareem, Executive Producer of Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange says: “Prof. Soyinka has consistently pursued the betterment of society through his support for freedom and the common good of all, irrespective of age, class, gender, religious or political persuasions – making his work a global service to humanity. His career spanning academia, literature, and activism exemplifies a profound commitment to creating a just and equitable world, thus encapsulating the essence of ENIOGUN (Engaging National Interest On Good Governance Understanding Nation Building) as both a personal and a universal pursuit.”

For more information please visit The Africa Centre’s website and WSICE website