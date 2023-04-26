Korea Tunisia Africa Business Forum

The second edition of the Tunisia-Korea-Africa Business Forum will be held on 8-9 May 2023 at Cepex – Maison de l’Exportateur in Tunis.

The business forum – which will be inaugurated by H.E. Mrs. Najla Bouden, the Head of the Tunisan Government and the Mayor of Busan, Mr. Park Hyeong-joon –is co-organised by Cepex, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Tunisia and the Tunisian-Korean Chamber of Commerce.

This forum aims to create a platform for cooperation and triangular economic exchange between Korea, Tunisia and the African continent.

Tunisia, due to its geographical position and its membership of economic groups such as the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is Korea’s ideal partner for the strategic development of trade with the African continent.

The first edition of this business forum was attended by more than 200 firms from the following sectors: agri-food and agri-tech, ICT, automotive components, medicine, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. It also saw the presence of institutional partners such as the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, Algiers office (KOTRA); Busan Economic Promotion Agency (BEPA); International Finance Corporation (IFC); and Korean Importers Association (KOIMA).

Registrations are open online via the platform: https://koreatunisiaafricabusinessforum.com

Participants will have the opportunity to choose the Korean companies they wish to meet during the B2B.