Keep Walking Africa Top 30

Related Posts
-
Nigeria elections: Tinubu victory marred by rigging claims
The election victory of Bola Tinubu is being challenged by the opposition but the staging of the complex election still represents a win for the democratic process in Africa.
-
Gilbert Houngbo: Amid crisis there is reason to hope – if we come together to pursue social justice
In 2023, the International Labour Organization will be bringing together a Global Coalition for Social Justice.
-
Who are the Most Influential Africans of 2022?
Editor Anver Versi introduces this year’s selection of the leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, sportspeople, opinion shapers and changemakers who have made a mark on the continent this year.
-
South Africa’s kidnapping blight sparks vigilantism
Kidnapping for ransom is reaching epidemic proportions in South Africa. Criminal gangs, many with foreign links, seem to be able to operate with impunity – creating a climate of fear among many communities.
-
France and Western forces pull out of Mali, leaving a dangerous vacuum
France, the former colonial power in Mali, withdrew all its forces in August. Who will fill the vacuum and how will this translate into the political dynamics on the ground?
-
Nigeria: King Oil is dying, arise Prince Tech
Oil, which for decades held pride of place in Nigeria’s economic calculations, is being gradually pushed off the stage. In its place, the new ICT and creative industries are coming to the fore.
Leave a Reply