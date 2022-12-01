Climate funding: Africa must be pebble in the shoe for rich countries
African countries must keep pressing those who have messed up our climate to start making reparations, writes New African editor Anver Versi.
African countries must keep pressing those who have messed up our climate to start making reparations, writes New African editor Anver Versi.
African leaders no longer feel the need to hide their true opinions behind banal statements at global events – they are now speaking out and not mincing their words.