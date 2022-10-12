We want to see a just, fair and sustainable world, in which everybody enjoys the right to a life of dignity, and freedom from poverty and oppression.

ActionAid is a global federation working for a world free from poverty and injustice. Our strategy is to build international momentum for social, economic and environmental justice, driven by people living in poverty and exclusion.

In practice, this means working closely with people living in poverty and exclusion, civil society organisations, social movements and supporters. Together, we deliver grassroots programmes, provide emergency relief and campaign for things such as women’s economic rights, tax justice and climate justice.

Strategy 2028 comes at a pivotal moment in our efforts to drive social change towards a more just, equitable and sustainable world. Over the next decade, ActionAid will take action to become closer to the people we work with by strengthening their participation in our governance. We will also deepen our engagement with social movements that share our values and vision to address global inequalities worldwide.

We are now seeking our next Secretary General to lead and implement our Action for Global Justice Strategy, rooting us more deeply where we work, and with the people whose rights and visions we work to achieve. Reporting to the International Board, you will provide leadership for the ActionAid Federation and manage the ActionAid International Secretariat. You will deliver on ActionAid International’s strategy and vision in a fast-changing context, ensure a strong, cohesive, and democratic federation and raise ActionAid’s profile and promote our mission with a range of external audiences globally.

ActionAid International wishes to encourage applications from leaders drawn from a range of backgrounds. You will bring a track record of influencing combined with experience of being a leader in complex organisations with demonstrated experience promoting feminist leadership, women’s rights, internationalisation, and human rights-based approaches. Most importantly, you must have a genuine passion for, and commitment to ActionAid’s mission and values.

To apply, please submit a CV and covering letter, detailing how you fulfil the role description and personal specification to Perrett Laver: Secretary General quoting reference number 5999. The deadline for applications is 9 am GMT, Monday 14th November.

The role will be based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The base salary will start at £143k GBP. Other benefits will also be available.

ActionAid International recognises the value that diversity brings to the organisation in terms of experience, skills, talent, and cultural perspectives.

We are committed to recruiting candidates who promote ActionAid’s SHEA and Safeguarding policies and values. ActionAid will only recruit candidate who are committed to SHEA and Safeguarding and ActionAid’s values, thereby helping to create safer working cultures. As a deterrence measure ActionAid is also committed to deterring candidates who are intending to cause harm from joining ActionAid.

ActionAid International does not discriminate on grounds of race, age, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, colour, HIV status, ethnic or social origin, disability, religion, location, pregnancy, and maternity.

We are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive working environment where all employees are respected, valued, treated fairly, and supported in fulfilling their potential.

