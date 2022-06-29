Kenya elections: Ruto, man of the people, vs Odinga, king-in-waiting
Can five times Presidential candidate Raila Odinga (above left) defeat William Ruto (above right), the self-declared champions of Kenya’s “hustler nation” in the country’s 9 …
As Kenya prepares to hold its presidential election we examine the about-turns and new alliances that are making this the most unpredictable contest for decades.