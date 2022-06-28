GAMBIA PORTS AUTHORITY

Liberation Avenue, P O Box 617, Banjul, The Gambia, West Africa

TELEPHONES: Managing Director: +220 4227266, Others: 4229940, 4227269, 4227270

EMAIL: info@gambiaports.gm

Visit Our Web Site On http://www.gambiaports.gm

GPA/BSY/2022/EOI/01/06

21st June 2022

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

Partnership for the Ownership, Development and Management of the Banjul Shipyard Company Ltd.

1 BACKGROUND

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) sole owner of the Banjul Shipyard Company Ltd. (BSY) is desirous of soliciting expressions of interest from reputable international ship repair facility operators for the ownership, development and management of the BSY under a partnership agreement.

The BSY provides dry docking and ship repair facilities for industrial fishing vessels, naval craft, small cargo ships, tug boats and leisure craft. The Company also provides industrial services such as carpentry, electrical works, machining, welding and ship wright works. The BSY occupies an area of approximately 1.4 ha and has 2 slipways and a cradle with capacity for dry docking of vessels of up to 500 DWT. The condition of the main cradle and slipways is in a poor condition that renders it mal-functional.

Studies have been prepared in the past by international consultancy firms and the primary recommendation calls for total rehabilitation of the main cradle, slipways and ancillary facilities and services to render the BSY functional. There is a strong business case, which justifies investment in the BSY rehabilitation and upgrading to provide service to the GPA marine craft, ferries, industrial fishing vessels and to serve the ship repair needs of the West African market.

2 OBJECTIVE

GPA intends to conclude a partnership agreement with potential partners for investment in the BSY rehabilitation, upgrading, operations and management and hand back to the GPA at the end of the agreement period. Preparatory activities have already commenced in terms of the acquisition of the land areas and preliminary designs for the construction of the required facilities at the BSY.

To this end, the partner will be expected to design, redesign, engineer and construct as applicable, and then equip, operate, maintain, manage and repair the BSY facilities and services within its present location, with the possibility of further expansion in the future. The partnership is expected to be conducted in the best interest of Government, the GPA and the private partner based on sound commercial principles.

3 REQUIREMENTS & SELECTION CRITERIA

All interested firms are required to submit literature indicating their company profiles, audited financial statements for the last 5 years, references to show that they are engaged in similar ship repair facility ownership, management and operations. Firms will also be expected to demonstrate commitment to invest in the rehabilitation and upgrading of the Banjul Shipyard. Shortlist of firms will be selected based on fulfilment of the above criteria and other strategic interests of the GPA for the sustainable management of the BSY to enhance its potential to serve as a vibrant ship repair facility within West Africa.

All Expressions of Interest should be addressed to:

The Managing Director

Gambia Ports Authority

34 Liberation Avenue

Banjul

Email: info@gambiaports.gm,

wjatta@gambiaports.gm,

ojobarteh@gambiaports.gm

On or before Thursday 7th July 2022 at 12.00 noon Banjul time.