Leading African Institution – The Africa Centre – gets a £5.6 Million Facelift

After years of planning, and a little over 12 months of building and refurbishment work, The Africa Centre (www.AfricaCentre.org.uk) – celebrating contemporary African culture and heritage – is finally ready to welcome its patrons and supporters to its new home in Southwark, London on 9th June. It will continue to act as a bold and transformative bridge between the continent, Africans, and friends of Africa all over the world from its base in one of the world’s most international and exciting cities, London.

Southwark was chosen for its multicultural character and its proximity to several other iconic cultural institutions such as Tate Modern, the Southbank Centre, The Old and Young Vic theatres, Shakespeare’s Globe and the future site of the V&A East.

Spread over four floors, phase one of its redevelopment will see an African restaurant and lounge bar on the ground and first floors and spaces for exhibitions, debates and events on the second. Phase two, (to follow), plans a whole floor devoted to education, connecting the UK with Africa via interactive education initiatives teaching African history through the Centre’s digitised archives as well as offering language classes. Meanwhile, the fourth floor will be a business suite offering black businesses and individuals the opportunity to mingle, network, and grow.

Speaking about the renovation, Oba Nsugbe, Board Chair, The Africa Centre said, “Over the decades, since its launch in 1964, The Africa Centre played a key role in being a home away from home for the African diaspora. It has been a safe place and key platform for African activists, intellectuals and artists to discuss and drive the African narrative.

“With time, our mission and purpose have grown and transformed to not only represent the first generation of Africans, but also the second and third generation of Africans and Afro-Caribbeans.

In addition, for a more wholesome engagement with the community, the updated Centre goes beyond a focus on Arts and culture to have areas dedicated to Education and Learning and Entrepreneurship,” Nsugbe added.

Everything from furniture, decor and paintings to food and drink in the Centre’s restaurant will celebrate African culture and lifestyle. Designs by renowned artists and designers including Barthélémy Toguo from Cameroon and Mash T design studio of South Africa grace the halls and rooms of the Centre.

Key attraction – Malangatana mural

One of the key attractions of the Centre will be the Malangatana mural, which will be unveiled on the opening day.

“This has special significance as it has ties to our original home in Covent Garden. The mural was originally painted by the iconic Mozambican artist, Malangatana Ngwenya, in 1987. Years later when the Africa Centre relocated, the mural was carefully removed and preserved. It has now been professionally restored and will take pride of place once again in our new home. Part of the unveiling celebrations will involve Malangatana’s family, the Mozambican community in London and other notable figures from the African art space,”said Belvin Tawuya, Chief Marketing Manager, The Africa Centre.

Other notable highlights include, the launch of Tanzanian visual artist Sungi Mlengeya’s solo exhibition; a panel discussion on the impact of Afrobeats in shaping narratives about Africa; and a festival of community-focused activities featuring performances, market stalls, food and entertainment.

Like Malangatana who believed that art should be accessible to everyone and not merely placed in galleries, the Centre too aims to be a place for people from a cross-section of the community to meet, learn and celebrate African art and culture.

About The Africa Centre:

The Africa Centre (TAC) is a charity that champions the diversity of Africa and its diaspora. We have been promoting social cohesion through education, thought leadership, and innovation and via art, culture, and entrepreneurship since first opening our doors in our original Covent Garden location in 1964.

We are custodians and advocates of our culture and heritage in London and beyond. We are proud of our role in bringing together political activists, writers, academics, artists, and change-makers throughout history such as Nelson Mandela, Alice Walker, Lubaina Hamid, Sokari Douglas Camp, Ben Okri, and Jazzie B among others, to advocate for issues of vital importance to Africa its diaspora.

We provide a conduit for engagement with contemporary Africa via two core offerings:

1. A physical home to collaborate and engage in the exchange of culture and ideas around business and policy.

2. Programme of arts and cultural events, courses, and educational experiences connecting local communities to one another and to the African continent.