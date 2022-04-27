Africa’s Stockholm syndrome

28 April, 2022

Despite the degrading and abusive treatment African students faced in Ukraine, some wanted to remain there, in spite of the war. Why do we Africans return to our abuser time and time again? asks Moky Makura.

Ukraine – the deadly chessboard

26 April, 2022

What are the motives of the various players in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and is Africa reading the game correctly? Analysis by Onyekachi Wambu.

Africa’s open door for refugees

25 April, 2022

UK citizens have every right to question the motives of their government in offshoring its asylum responsibilities to Rwanda, but to question Rwanda’s capacity to care for refugees goes too far.