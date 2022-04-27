Africa’s Stockholm syndrome
Despite the degrading and abusive treatment African students faced in Ukraine, some wanted to remain there, in spite of the war. Why do we Africans return to our abuser time and time again? asks Moky Makura.
There have been enough coups and attempted coups in West Africa and the wider Sahel over the past two years to suggest that there is a pattern. Analysis by Anver Versi and Neil Ford.
What are the motives of the various players in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and is Africa reading the game correctly? Analysis by Onyekachi Wambu.
UK citizens have every right to question the motives of their government in offshoring its asylum responsibilities to Rwanda, but to question Rwanda’s capacity to care for refugees goes too far.