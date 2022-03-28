GAMBIA PORTS AUTHORITY
Liberation Avenue, P O Box 617, Banjul, The Gambia, West Africa
TELEPHONES: Managing Director: +220 4227266, Others: 4229940, 4227269, 4227270
EMAIL: info@gambiaports.gm
Visit Our Web Site On http://www.gambiaports.gm
GPA/CSD/2022/RFQ/080/03
22nd March 2022
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATION
PORT OF BANJUL CONCESSION
1 BACKGROUND
The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) invites interested international port operators to apply in this Request For Qualification (RFQ) for the Port of Banjul concession under public-private-partnership agreement.
The GPA commissioned a Port Master Plan 2019-2038 and the 5 Year Strategic Business Plan 2019-2023, prepared by Royal Haskoning Consulting of the Netherlands. The primary recommendation of the Master Plan is for immediate investment in infrastructure to cater for an increased demand posed on the Port facilities. The most urgent components of the Business Plan call for the Jetty Extension by 345m to increase berth capacity, construction of a new container terminal in an area of approximately 22,000m² to increase container storage terminals and implementation of port digitalization as Phase I. Other ancillary project investment needs are factored under Phase II, which are scheduled for implementation after the urgent components in the Business Plan have been achieved.
2 OBJECTIVE
GPA intends to conclude a ppp agreement with a private investor (either a company or consortium) on a BOT concession agreement for investment in the realization of the Port of Banjul development projects identified in the Master Plan. Preparatory activities have already commenced in terms of the acquisition of the land areas, pre-qualification of EPC contractors for the Jetty Extension, ESIAs and preliminary designs for the construction of the new container terminal.
To this end, the ppp partner will be expected to design, redesign, engineer and construct as applicable, and then equip, operate, maintain, manage and repair the Port of Banjul facilities and services and hand back to the GPA subject to and in accordance with the provisions of the Concession Agreement to be entered into. The agreement is expected to be realized in the best interests of the Government of The Gambia, the GPA and the private partner according to industry standards and on sound commercial principles.
3 APPLICATION PROCESS FOR QUALIFICATION
All interested firms and port operators are required to send a written request for purchase of the RFQ documents to the address provided below and upon payment of a non-refundable sum of USD 10,000. Shortlist of firms will be based on the selection criteria in the RFQ. The deadline for the submission of the duly completed RFQ is Thursday 28th April 2022 at 12.00 noon.
The Managing Director
Gambia Ports Authority
34 Liberation Avenue
Banjul
Email: info@gambiaports.gm,