Vacancy: Focal Point for Africa, European Parliamentary Forum on Sexual and Reproductive Rights (EPF)

EPF is looking to fill the position of Focal Point for Africa, located in Africa and reporting to the EPF Secretary.

Scope of Work

The Focal Point for Africa (FP) is accountable for the achievement of all key project objectives of the GPA Africa and will provide strategic leadership to the African MPs and EPF colleagues regarding work on the continent. The FP is responsible and accountable for the development and execution of strategies as well as responsible for all internal and external communication. In this role, the FP will support MPs to amplify the ICPD and UHC agendas in various African and global political arenas. The FP is responsible for resource mobilization to ensure successful delivery of the mandate of the GPA Africa including considerations for implementation at national level.

The Focal Point for Africa is expected to be based on the continent with regular travel expected. The Focal Point will report directly to the EPF Secretary in Brussels.

Responsibilities

Strategy Development and Project Implementation

• Develop a clear strategic direction for GPA Africa and facilitate the development of both the medium-term strategies and shorter-term plans for achieving key objectives

• Maintain oversight of project budgets and project spending, ensuring sound financial management and compliance with EPF, donor and legal requirements

• Responsible for providing project and donor reports as necessary

Partnerships and External Relations

• Identifying, guiding and managing opportunities and partnerships that will advance the objectives and represent GPA Africa in various platforms

• Foster strategic and effective collaborations with diverse partners, stakeholders and influencers to achieve impact

• Act as a spokesperson for the GPA Africa at all stakeholder levels and manage communication

Resource Development

• Identify resource gaps for effective implementation of objectives

• Fundraise for additional resources needed for implantation of objectives

Academic and Professional Competence

1) Bachelors /Advanced degree in relevant field desired

2) Seven years progressive and professional experience in project management and advocacy

3) Conversant with Africa’s political map and relevant SRHR Policy Frameworks

4) Conversant with Africa’s global, intercontinental, bilateral and multilateral political environment

5) Conversant with new technology for communications and outreach, including the web and multimedia

6) Culturally sensitive, able and interested in working with a multi-ethnic and diverse team

7) Demonstrated capacity and experience in regional work across countries in sub-Saharan Africa

8) Excellent analytical, presentation, communication and reporting skills

9) Fluency in English (written and spoken) is essential – French fluency is an added benefit

10) Ability to work well under significant administrative and programmatic pressure

11) Capacity to describe the characteristics of effective job performance including sound judgement

Interested persons should submit a CV and a motivation letter to secretariat@epfweb.org

Closing date for applications is 31 March 2022

About EPF

The European Parliamentary Forum on Sexual and Reproductive Rights (EPF) is a network of members of parliaments from across Europe who are committed to protecting the sexual and reproductive health of the world’s most vulnerable people, both at home and overseas.

In Africa, EPF works with parliamentarians and parliamentary fora from national/sub-national and regional/sub-regional parliaments to build capacities for increased political, financing and accountability commitments to Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH), Family Planning (FP) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Key interventions are aimed at generating political and financing momentum and strengthening accountability mechanisms. These elements are essential in positioning, prioritizing and accelerating progress towards the attainment of UHC, ICPD and Gender Equality.

The strategy is manifested three-fold. One layer mobilizes, enrolls and organizes the parliamentarians in a common platform, the ‘Global Parliamentary Alliance’ (GPA). Guided by an Advisory Group Board selected by their peers, GPA is a flexible parliamentary initiative that is aimed at boosting parliamentarians’ interaction and efforts to deliver on the SDGs, specifically in the areas of health, rights and development. The second layer focuses on generation, contextualization and synthesis of evidence and political messages that can enable the Champion take action to advance Primary Health Care (PHC) Financing, Reproductive Health (RH) Commodity Security and Gender Equality interventions within the policy and budgeting cycles, socio-political visions, medium term expenditure frameworks, and within accountability and audit control systems. The third layer undertakes to capacitate Parliamentarians either directly or through joint ventures with Parliamentary Fora/Support Systems and Strategic Partners. Work in this layer is undertaken at the national/ sub-national law makers and regional/sub-regional legislative assemblies.

EPF is an equal employment opportunity employer and is committed to maintaining a non-discriminatory work environment. EPF does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. EPF is committed to creating and sustaining a flexible, dynamic and diverse work environment.